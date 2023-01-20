Read full article on original website
‘Worthy successor’ Sara Belise takes the helm of MPL as director
MARLBOROUGH – Mayor Arthur Vigeant and the Marlborough Public Library Board of Trustees have announced that Sara Belisle has been named the new director of the Marlborough Public Library. Belisle is succeeding Margaret Cardello, who is retiring from the position after over 12 years of service with the city.
Marlborough Police Department adds four new officers
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department recently welcomed four new officers. Georgia Kramer, Jeremy Schold, Brandon Carty and Patrick Craigen were sworn in by City Clerk Steven Kerrigan. They were welcomed by the City Council during its Jan. 9 meeting. These recruits successfully graduated from the Municipal Police Training...
Veterans invited to sign up for Hometown Heroes banner program
MARLBOROUGH – The city is now accepting applications for the Hometown Heroes banner program. The banners highlight the service of the city’s veterans; the banners are attached to poles along the city’s main thoroughfares. Only veterans who live or have lived in Marlborough are eligible. Applications are...
Henry A. Kasperowicz, 61, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Henry A. Kasperowicz 61 of Marlborough died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born in Lower Merion, PA, the son of Patricia (Carbone) Kasperowicz and the late Henry A. Kasperowicz Sr. He worked as a computer technician for many years, and was an athlete in various local area men’s leagues. He was a graduate of the Marlborough High School class of 1979.
Barbara A. Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough
– Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and was a...
Maureen E. Giglio, 70, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Maureen E. Giglio, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and was 70 years old. Maureen was born in Newton on Halloween, a birth date as special as she was, and was...
Donald F. Merchant Jr., 69, formerly of South Grafton
– Donald F. Merchant, Jr., a longtime resident of South Grafton, MA and more recently, of Sutton, MA, passed way after a recent decline of his health. He was 69 years old and the beloved husband of 34 years to Susan L. (Proctor) Merchant. Donnie, as he was known to...
Planning Board mulls Beal Commons parking, traffic studies
SHREWSBURY – Traffic and parking. That was the focus of the conversation regarding the application for Beal Commons – located on Maple Avenue at the site of the former Beal School – at the Jan. 19 Planning Board meeting. It focused on traffic and parking studies commissioned by the applicant.
Farming history presents itself on Northborough’s Old Farm Trail
NORTHBOROUGH – A few key clues found along the 1.1-mile Old Farm Trail, constructed in 2005-2007, reveal the history of the area before it was a recreational hiking path. Since the early 1700s, the 100 acres or so to the east of where the trail currently stands was farmland. Most recently it was Stirrup Brook Farm, a dairy farm operating from the 1930s to 1956. Milk production ceased at that time, but the family still had heifers until 1976.
Northborough Girl Scout cleans grave markers for Silver Award project
NORTHBOROUGH – The grave markers in the Howard Street Cemetery are shining more brightly, thanks to a local Girl Scout. Lana Ingerslev, who is a freshman at Algonquin Regional High School, cleaned the markers as part of her Silver Award project. The Silver Award is the second-highest award that...
Shrewsbury mom wins family recognition award
SHREWSBURY – Andree Gonzalez is a mom on a mission to make sure every child grows up in a healthy home. The Children’s Trust, which is the state’s child abuse prevention agency, recently awarded Gonzalez with the Family Recognition Award during the organization’s 30th annual A View from All Sides conference.
Shrewsbury High School students discuss acceptance, inclusion with middle school students
SHREWSBURY – In front of hundreds of fifth- and sixth-graders at Sherwood Middle School, Shrewsbury High School (SHS) sophomores Hardika Patel and Peyton Duke shared stories of acceptance and inclusion with their younger peers. Patel, who is a member of the SHS Trivia Team and a peer mentor in...
Marlborough gymnastics team beats the Algonquin Titans
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough High School varsity gymnastics team emerged victorious over the Algonquin Regional High School team. The Panthers faced off against the Titans on Jan. 21 at Jean’s Gymnastics in Marlborough, and beat them 131.35-126. The Marlborough team is made up of gymnasts from the high...
