Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron 59, Durand 21
Alton Marquette 40, Roxana 39
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Waterloo Gibault 38
Benton 69, Anna-Jonesboro 22
Bethalto Civic Memorial 49, Breese Central 48
Bloomington 56, Peoria Manual 32
Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Andrew 38
Brimfield 46, Lewistown 41
Carlyle 89, Sandoval 21
Carterville 55, Marion 50
Champaign St. Thomas More 58, Calvary Christian Academy 12
Chester 43, Steeleville 11
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 57, Islamic Foundation 20
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36, Chicago Sullivan 5
Chicago (Disney II) 25, Chicago Uplift 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 26, Chicago (Comer) 19
Chicago CICS-Longwood 37, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 11
Christopher 56, New Athens 29
Cissna Park 41, Gilman Iroquois West 26
Coal City 58, Reed-Custer 27
Columbia 74, Dupo 16
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64, Farina South Central 44
Cristo Rey 56, Providence-St. Mel 10
DePaul College Prep 47, St. Laurence 34
Du Quoin 62, Murphysboro 30
Earlville 50, DePue 22
Edwards County 58, Hamilton County 45
Edwardsville 65, Whitfield, Mo. 45
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 46, St. Francis 42
Elmwood 49, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 32
Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 53, Cobden 42
Fairbury Prairie Central 45, Tolono Unity 38
Freeburg 59, Granite City 28
Geneseo 58, Galesburg 49
Geneva 60, Glenbard North 29
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 54, Sandwich 46
Goreville 58, Harrisburg 52
Grant Park 41, Momence 16
Havana 37, Camp Point Central 25
Herrin 66, Sesser-Valier 36
Herscher 51, Streator 19
Holy Trinity 59, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 23
Homewood-Flossmoor 62, Lockport 32
Indian Creek 30, Kirkland Hiawatha 27
Jacksonville Routt 45, Carrollton 37
Joliet West 58, Yorkville 51
Joppa-Maple Grove 60, Hardin County 46
Kankakee 54, Harvey Thornton 17
Kankakee Grace Christian 43, Cullom Tri-Point 28
Kankakee Trinity Academy 41, Portage Christian, Ind. 24
Kelvyn Park def. Chicago (Austin), forfeit
Lake Park 52, St. Charles East 48
Libertyville 57, Warren Township 38
Lincoln Way Central 49, Lincoln Way West 34
Lincoln-Way East 62, Stagg 29
Litchfield 40, East Alton-Wood River 37
Loyola 47, Fenwick 38
Massac County 57, Carbondale 27
Mattoon 56, Urbana 22
Metea Valley 53, DeKalb 49
Midland 49, Roanoke-Benson 47
Mississippi Valley Christian 54, Rivers of Life Christian 40
Montini 56, River Forest Trinity 45
Morgan Park Academy 49, (Chicago ) Wolcott 12
Mounds Meridian 60, Century 35
Mount Vernon 59, Cahokia 23
Mt. Carmel 38, Olney (Richland County) 36
Mt. Pulaski 46, Illini Bluffs 32
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Rushville-Industry 11
Naperville Central 57, Waubonsie Valley 55
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 54, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 37
Newark 31, Somonauk 25
Normal Community 58, Normal West 31
North Lawndale 35, Schurz 20
North Shore Country Day 54, Josephinum 24
OPH 56, Red Hill 44
Oak Lawn Richards 34, Thornton Fractional North 32
Okawville 55, O’Fallon 50
Orr 58, Von Steuben 46
Oswego East 61, Plainfield South 45
Paris 45, Robinson 25
Peoria (H.S.) 47, Peoria Notre Dame 37
Peoria Heights (Quest) 56, Astoria/VIT Co-op 32
Peotone 49, Manteno 18
Princeton 57, Kewanee 48
Putnam County 37, Seneca 34
Quincy 31, Rock Island Alleman 29, OT
Quincy Notre Dame 44, Illini West (Carthage) 24
Red Bud 50, Marissa/Coulterville 14
Richwoods 56, Champaign Central 49
Roanoke-Benson 66, Ottawa Marquette 38
Rochester 46, McGivney Catholic High School 34
Rock Island 50, Moline 33
Rockridge 33, Riverdale 31
Romeoville 45, Aurora (West Aurora) 40
Salem 67, Madison 6
Senn 43, Mather 41
Serena 56, Hinckley-Big Rock 26
Sherrard 45, Orion 37
Skokie (Ida Crown) 45, Hope Academy 41
South Beloit 37, Faith Christian 29
South County 54, Concord (Triopia) 37
Springfield 62, Decatur MacArthur 53
St. Charles North 49, Wheaton Warrenville South 28
St. Ignatius 55, Mother McAuley 43
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Monticello 23
Sterling Newman 46, St. Bede 33
Teutopolis 48, Highland 46
Thornton Fractional South 67, Bremen 39
Thornwood 73, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 38
Tremont 51, Eureka 43
Trenton Wesclin 34, Centralia 21
United Township High School 52, Sterling 40
Urbana University 41, Chrisman 29
Walther Christian Academy 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 41
Warrensburg-Latham 47, Clinton 43
Warsaw West Hancock 42, Liberty 34
Westmont 42, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 37
Whitney Young 84, Chicago (Butler) 60
Willows 66, Southland 45
Wilmington 54, Lisle 46
Yorkville Christian 43, Woodlands Academy 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trico vs. Christopher, ccd.
