Pet Talk: Meet Steve and Irwin
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet this doggie duo Steve and Irwin. Steve and Irwin are male shepherds who are approximately a year and a half old. They came into the shelter together as strays and they are best friends. Steve and Irwin do well with other dogs, walk well...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant, dry, yet still breezy week ahead
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil conditions will prevail through the upcoming weekend. Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least the next 7 days, with cold mornings continuing as early morning low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A passing weather disturbance will bring breezy to locally windy conditions on Thursday, mainly across southeast California.
