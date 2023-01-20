Thursday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 87, Zimmerman 55

Alexandria 70, Brainerd 40

Annandale 53, Rockford 45

Avail Academy 44, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43

Barnum 88, Two Harbors 66

Battle Lake 51, Bertha-Hewitt 50

Big Lake 76, Chisago Lakes 60

Breckenridge 45, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28

Browerville/Eagle Valley 51, Swanville 38

Champlin Park 62, Anoka 51

Chatfield 71, Fillmore Central 67

Chisholm 79, Deer River 56

Climax/Fisher 66, Bagley 50

Cromwell 53, Mesabi East 49

Detroit Lakes 47, Staples-Motley 30

Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59

East Grand Forks 41, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38

Esko 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 20

Floodwood 39, Carlton 22

Forest Lake 47, Park (Cottage Grove) 30

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Nicollet 45

Hawley 53, Fergus Falls 49

Kittson County Central 72, Warroad 47

Lakeville North 79, Burnsville 52

Lanesboro 36, Spring Grove 31

Little Falls 35, St. Cloud Cathedral 31

Mahnomen/Waubun 53, Sacred Heart 51, OT

Maple Lake 46, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 33

Math and Science Academy 41, Liberty Classical 25

Menahga 58, Pine River-Backus 40

Milaca 59, Foley 43

Minneapolis Roosevelt 69, Minneapolis Washburn 29

Minneapolis South 52, Minneapolis Edison 38

Minneapolis Southwest 81, Minneapolis Henry 36

Monticello 64, St. Francis 50

Moorhead 55, Fargo North, N.D. 36

Mounds Park Academy 49, Hope Academy 15

NCEUH 61, Park Christian 49

Nevis 65, Cass Lake-Bena 58

New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60

North Woods 72, Nashwauk-Keewatin 33

Northern Freeze 55, Lake of the Woods 41

Ogilvie 69, Mille Lacs Co-op 37

Osakis 53, Upsala 43

Osseo 56, Totino-Grace 47

Park Rapids 62, Aitkin 30

Parkers Prairie 51, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

Pequot Lakes 63, Crosby-Ironton 38

Perham 63, Barnesville 52

Pierz 72, Mora 39

Pine City 82, Hermantown 57

Princeton 48, North Branch 34

Providence Academy 84, Mayer Lutheran 45

Red Lake 69, Blackduck 62

Royalton 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Rush City 63, North Lakes Academy 22

Rushford-Peterson 57, St. Charles 31

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, St. Cloud 45

Sauk Centre 60, Melrose 28

Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Willmar 49

Shakopee 49, Lakeville South 44

Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 63, Marshall 50

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, New Ulm Cathedral 55

South Ridge 51, Cherry 38

Spectrum 60, PACT Charter 23

St. Paul Como Park 78, Blake 33

Thief River Falls 60, Roseau 55

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50, Redwood Valley 44

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 75, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36

Yellow Medicine East 62, Red Rock Central 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Minnewaska, ccd.

Caledonia vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey vs. Mountain Lake Area, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.

Legacy Christian vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.

McGregor vs. Wrenshall, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

