Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 87, Zimmerman 55
Alexandria 70, Brainerd 40
Annandale 53, Rockford 45
Avail Academy 44, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43
Barnum 88, Two Harbors 66
Battle Lake 51, Bertha-Hewitt 50
Big Lake 76, Chisago Lakes 60
Breckenridge 45, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28
Browerville/Eagle Valley 51, Swanville 38
Champlin Park 62, Anoka 51
Chatfield 71, Fillmore Central 67
Chisholm 79, Deer River 56
Climax/Fisher 66, Bagley 50
Cromwell 53, Mesabi East 49
Detroit Lakes 47, Staples-Motley 30
Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59
East Grand Forks 41, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38
Esko 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 20
Floodwood 39, Carlton 22
Forest Lake 47, Park (Cottage Grove) 30
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Nicollet 45
Hawley 53, Fergus Falls 49
Kittson County Central 72, Warroad 47
Lakeville North 79, Burnsville 52
Lanesboro 36, Spring Grove 31
Little Falls 35, St. Cloud Cathedral 31
Mahnomen/Waubun 53, Sacred Heart 51, OT
Maple Lake 46, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 33
Math and Science Academy 41, Liberty Classical 25
Menahga 58, Pine River-Backus 40
Milaca 59, Foley 43
Minneapolis Roosevelt 69, Minneapolis Washburn 29
Minneapolis South 52, Minneapolis Edison 38
Minneapolis Southwest 81, Minneapolis Henry 36
Monticello 64, St. Francis 50
Moorhead 55, Fargo North, N.D. 36
Mounds Park Academy 49, Hope Academy 15
NCEUH 61, Park Christian 49
Nevis 65, Cass Lake-Bena 58
New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60
North Woods 72, Nashwauk-Keewatin 33
Northern Freeze 55, Lake of the Woods 41
Ogilvie 69, Mille Lacs Co-op 37
Osakis 53, Upsala 43
Osseo 56, Totino-Grace 47
Park Rapids 62, Aitkin 30
Parkers Prairie 51, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
Pequot Lakes 63, Crosby-Ironton 38
Perham 63, Barnesville 52
Pierz 72, Mora 39
Pine City 82, Hermantown 57
Princeton 48, North Branch 34
Providence Academy 84, Mayer Lutheran 45
Red Lake 69, Blackduck 62
Royalton 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Rush City 63, North Lakes Academy 22
Rushford-Peterson 57, St. Charles 31
Sartell-St. Stephen 57, St. Cloud 45
Sauk Centre 60, Melrose 28
Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Willmar 49
Shakopee 49, Lakeville South 44
Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 63, Marshall 50
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, New Ulm Cathedral 55
South Ridge 51, Cherry 38
Spectrum 60, PACT Charter 23
St. Paul Como Park 78, Blake 33
Thief River Falls 60, Roseau 55
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50, Redwood Valley 44
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 75, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36
Yellow Medicine East 62, Red Rock Central 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Minnewaska, ccd.
Caledonia vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey vs. Mountain Lake Area, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.
Legacy Christian vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
Lyle/Austin Pacelli vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.
McGregor vs. Wrenshall, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
