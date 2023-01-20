Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fundraising Memorial Concert to Be Held in Palm Desert for Les Michaels
(CNS) – A fundraising memorial concert will be held Saturday in Palm Desert for cabaret producer and singer Les Michaels — who died of a heart attack last year — in an effort to get him a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. The concert...
Our Desert Past: Pop Quiz #2
NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall recently posed that question to some locals at the Best Bookstore in Palm Springs and followed it up with a multiple choice pop quiz with answers rooted in Our Desert Past.
Visit Greater Palm Springs Welcomes Vice President of Communications
Palm Springs resident announced as new and first ever Vice President of Communications for Visit Greater Palm Springs. Todd Burke starts the role immediately bringing with him more than 25 years of experience. He was most recently the Communications Director for Tenet Healthcare which has 3 local locations in Palm...
Monday, January 23, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing
A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley and a High Wind Warning for the Desert Hot Springs area. Here’s a look at the current wind gusts as of 10:15 this morning. These weather wind advisories expire at 4p this afternoon.
600+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Coachella
(CNS) – An outage knocked out power to more than 600 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Coachella area Tuesday, but most had their electricity restored by midday. The utility alerted the public at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday that 645 customers were affected by the outage. By noon, power was...
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
Annual Countywide Homeless Count Scheduled Wednesday
(CNS) – Hundreds of volunteers will disperse from more than three dozen locations throughout Riverside County Wednesday for the 2023 Point- In-Time homeless count, attempting to accurately record the number of chronically homeless people countywide. “The data gathered from the count informs us where our services are needed most,”...
Supervisors Seek Action to Stem Tide of Criminal Case Dismissals
(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Executive Office to identify possible solutions to the cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County and request that California’s chief justice meet with local officials for a reality check on the impact resulting from the county’s deficit of judicial resources.
Charges Filed Against Man for Alleged Assault, Pursuit on Interstate 10
(CNS) – Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a White Water resident who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10. Jairo Santiago Chaides, 37, was charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment, criminal threats that result...
Authorities Investigate Death of Man Found in Thermal
(CNS) – Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man in Thermal, authorities said Sunday. Deputies responded to the 67900 block of Nina Drive at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday to reports of a dead man, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station. Upon arrival,...
