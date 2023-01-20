Read full article on original website
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Damar Hamlin in Attendance for Bills-Bengals Playoff Game
He was seen being escorted by security to the Buffalo locker room prior to Sunday’s divisional playoff matchup. For the first time since his life-threatening injury 20 days ago, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be in attendance for one of his team’s games. And it surely will make for one of the most emotional and significant matchups in recent memory, since the divisional playoff game is against the Bengals, the team he last played against.
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The former Saints coach has added a fourth prospective team to the mix. The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
The NFL already controls the conference title games, so here are several ways the league could create new revenue sources by making a drastic change to the playoff format." Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
