The former Saints coach has added a fourth prospective team to the mix. The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO