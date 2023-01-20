EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out late Tuesday in a multi-unit apartment home in Evanston.The fire broke out in the white frame apartment house at 2002 Emerson St. on Evanston's west side. The Evanston Fire Department was first called to the scene at 4:50 p.m. amid reports of heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of the two-story structure.When firefighters arrived, a second alarm was raised for extra equipment and manpower.The fire was out within half an hour and continued to one apartment. But everyone has been displaced from the building due to extensive smoke and water damage.Two people received medical care at the scene – with one being taken to an area hospital. No firefighters were injured. A neighbor says she saw firefighters help one woman to safety. Six people were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross is assisting, according to Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO