Michigan State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Concord 45, Jonesville 32

Ferndale 48, Clarkston 32

Grass Lake 45, Vandercook Lake Jackson 24

Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Stockbridge 45

Lansing Waverly 66, Grand Ledge 33

Leslie 49, Perry 29

Mason 67, Williamston 52

Michigan Center 61, Hanover-Horton 51

Napoleon 58, East Jackson 41

Olivet 72, Vermontville Maple Valley 32

Onsted 55, Blissfield 37

Richmond 53, Croswell-Lexington 44

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 66, Covert 44

Tecumseh 66, Jackson 59, OT

Vestaburg 55, Blanchard Montabella 46

Westland Universal 46, Southfield Manoogian 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Vanderbilt vs. Charlevoix, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

