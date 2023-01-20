Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Concord 45, Jonesville 32
Ferndale 48, Clarkston 32
Grass Lake 45, Vandercook Lake Jackson 24
Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Stockbridge 45
Lansing Waverly 66, Grand Ledge 33
Leslie 49, Perry 29
Mason 67, Williamston 52
Michigan Center 61, Hanover-Horton 51
Napoleon 58, East Jackson 41
Olivet 72, Vermontville Maple Valley 32
Onsted 55, Blissfield 37
Richmond 53, Croswell-Lexington 44
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 66, Covert 44
Tecumseh 66, Jackson 59, OT
Vestaburg 55, Blanchard Montabella 46
Westland Universal 46, Southfield Manoogian 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Vanderbilt vs. Charlevoix, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
