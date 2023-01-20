Morton-Robertson's 19 lead Purdue Fort Wayne past Wright St.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Wright State 88-80 on Thursday night.

Morton-Robertson also contributed three steals for the Mastodons (13-7, 5-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Anthony Roberts recorded 14 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Trey Calvin led the Raiders (11-9, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and five assists. Brandon Noel added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State. In addition, Alex Huibregste had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.