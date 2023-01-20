ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Kenney has 26 in Bryant's 87-75 victory over NJIT

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Kenney had 26 points and Bryant beat NJIT 87-75 on Thursday night.

Kenney was 7 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 America East Conference). Earl Timberlake added 19 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Charles Pride recorded 16 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Kevin Osawe finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Highlanders (5-13, 2-3). NJIT also got 14 points and two steals from Adam Hess. In addition, Souleymane Diakite finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

