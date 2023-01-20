ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barbe 75, Lafayette 44

Carver 45, Easton 41

Central Private 63, Pointe Coupee Catholic 62

Dodson 49, LaSalle 38

Forest 79, Family Community 61

International 75, Rosenwald Collegiate 30

JS Clark Leadership Academy 45, Bell City 33

Kaplan 72, Johnson Bayou 68

Madison Prep 50, Newman 48

Morris Jeff 69, Haynes Academy 64

New Iberia 57, Comeaux 42

Riverdale 92, Riverside Academy 55

Scotlandville 54, East Feliciana 39

Southern Lab 58, Slaughter 32

St. Charles Catholic 75, St. John 30

St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Kentwood 52

Sumner 77, Pine 63

