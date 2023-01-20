ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man, 38, killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old Louisville man who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Robert Patterson died of blunt force injuries at the scene. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies after shooting on Breckenridge Lane, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being shot on Breckenridge Lane near the Klondike neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane, between Hikes Lane and Six Mile Lane, around 6:30 p.m. Police found a woman who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday night. Police said that around 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd and East Chestnut Street. There was a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Teen injured in shooting at Russell apartment complex, near 2 schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen was shot Thursday in the Russell neighborhood at an apartment complex near two schools, officials said. MetroSafe said that calls of someone being shot in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street came in around 3 p.m. Officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital by private means to be treated for a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
LOUISVILLE, KY

