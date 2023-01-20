Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man, 38, killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old Louisville man who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Robert Patterson died of blunt force injuries at the scene. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a...
wdrb.com
Woman dies after shooting on Breckenridge Lane, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being shot on Breckenridge Lane near the Klondike neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane, between Hikes Lane and Six Mile Lane, around 6:30 p.m. Police found a woman who had been shot.
Man dies 2 weeks after being injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
The man shot two weeks ago in a residential area near Breckinridge Lane has died. Timothy Greer, 42, was injured in a shooting on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the shooting report around 7:17 a.m. that morning, and when they got there, they found Greer shot.
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Teen injured in shooting at Russell apartment complex, near 2 schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen was shot Thursday in the Russell neighborhood at an apartment complex near two schools, officials said. MetroSafe said that calls of someone being shot in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street came in around 3 p.m. Officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital by private means to be treated for a gunshot wound.
'He's still here with us': Family remembers man killed in downtown Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, family members gathered to honor and remember his life. Vinnie Jacoway was described by his family as someone who was the life of the party and touched the...
Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
Neighbor shocked after man dies two weeks after Klondike neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died exactly two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. Vanessa Frazier was awake on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when gunshots rang out on the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. She looked out her bedroom window and was shocked to see the...
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a ShotSpotter run near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, but as they were on their way it was changed to a shooting at South Central Park.
Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
Louisville's interim police chief discusses surge in violent crime, recruiting and tip line results
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's interim police chief is working to turn over a new leaf within the community, as the department battles broken community trust and a surge in violent crime. Interim LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel sat down for a live interview with WDRB in the Morning Tuesday about...
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. Black Market closed until summer following break-in Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. The past month has been a rollercoaster for a West Louisville grocery...
Surveillance video captures man throwing rocks through Butchertown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was caught on surveillance throwing rocks through a Butchertown business Friday night. It happened at Camp FurKids in the 1500 block of Mellwood Avenue. Just after 11:30 p.m., Louisville officers responded to a report of two males who threw rocks and shattered the front...
