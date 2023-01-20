As the clock wound down in the third quarter of a non-conference matchup against Fowler back on January 3, Kent City’s Lexie Bowers dribbled around the top of the key. Just before the clock hit zero, the senior crossed over, stepped back and launched a three-pointer from 4 feet behind the arc that fell softly through the hoop. With that shot, Bowers reached 1,000 career points and joined an exclusive group of prep athletes.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO