Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Bradley University gains ownership of former Main St. Avanti’s with plans for campus, community green space
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bradley University has announced the acquisition of the former Avanti’s Restaurant at 1303 W. Main St. with plans to turn the property into green space. In a release, the university says they gained ownership of the .62-acre property Friday. Site surveys and green space...
25newsnow.com
UnityPoint Methodist receiving federal money for training opportunities for new doctors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - UnityPoint Health - Methodist is one of five Illinois hospitals set to receive funding to support additional residency slots for hospitals to help address the nation’s physician shortage. In a joint release from U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, the money comes from...
25newsnow.com
Illinois Music Educators Conference bringing thousands to Peoria this week
PEORIA (1470 & 100.3 WMBD) - It’s literally the biggest conference to come to Peoria every year. The Illinois Music Educators Association brings with it this week over 12,000 people to the Peoria Civic Center, with band, jazz and vocal performances that are open to the public. “Whether that’s...
25newsnow.com
St. Margaret’s-Peru closing, leaves hundreds of expectant mothers with questions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Blaming “financial problems brought on by COVID, paying for traveling nurses and a cyber-attack,” the CEO of St. Margaret’s Health apologized for giving the City of Peru only days to absorb the news that the hospital is closing. Certified Professional Corporate Compliance...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
25newsnow.com
Thursday - United for Peace: Searching for Solutions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This Thursday, WEEK-TV is partnering with WMBD and WTVP to bring United for Peace: Searching for Solutions, a conversation about the battle in Peoria to overcome violence. The live town hall event will feature the heroes making a difference and the voices of those that...
25newsnow.com
Weekly gas average on the rise in Peoria, says GasBuddy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas in Peoria has risen 13.2 cents per gallon to $3.60 gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. This means prices in Peoria are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 17.3 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.
25newsnow.com
Pekin homeowners spared from snow removal
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin homeowners are no longer required to remove snow from their property. In August, Pekin city council members passed an ordinance requiring property owners to clear snow from sidewalks within 48 hours after a snowfall of two or more inches. Monday, council voted to rescind...
25newsnow.com
The return of Winterfest - January 22
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out these events happening in Central Illinois on January 22, 2023 (and beyond)!. The Peoria German American Society’s annual Winterfest returns to the Lindenhof! The event pays homage to the early Germanic mead or feasting halls, where the community would gather to socialize.
25newsnow.com
German culture and tradition celebrated during Winterfest
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A German tradition was celebrated at Lindenhof Sunday afternoon. ‘Winterfest’ pays homage to the Medieval Times when people got together to celebrate with each other. Traditional foods like meatballs also known as Frikadelle, mashed potatoes, and deserts were all up for grabs. The funds raised,...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington road crews prepare for highest projected snow totals on Wednesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Road crews plan to get ahead of the expected snow coming Wednesday morning. The biggest concern will be the conditions of the roads. The McLean County Highway Department said they plan to be on the roads by 4:30 a.m. “We will work into the evening...
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
25newsnow.com
Cheap Trick coming to Peoria this spring
PEORIA (1470 & 100.3 WMBD) - Cheap Trick is coming to the Peoria Civic Center. The iconic rockers are heading back on tour, with a stop at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on April 25. Tickets go on sale this Friday, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com or in person at...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Streator
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator police officer is on paid administrative leave after being involved in a shooting Monday morning in Streator. Streator Police Chief John Franklin tells 25News says the incident happened around 11:30 AM Monday at Central Park, near Wisconsin and Elm Streets, when the officer was called for a subject with a knife.
25newsnow.com
2 Peorian brothers indicted on PPP-related fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 brothers from Peoria were charged by a grand jury Wednesday with wire fraud and making false statements relating to the Paycheck Protection program and unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice says Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Accumulating snow for the middle of the week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few flurries are possible out the door Tuesday morning, however most of the day will be mostly cloudy and quiet weather wise. Winds will be calmer today and temperatures will climb above average into the upper 30s. Active weather is set to return tonight and tomorrow.
25newsnow.com
No injuries reported after District 50 bus crash
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - District 50 Superintendant Chad Allaman says the students and driver aboard a bus in Sunnyland involved in a crash were not injured. A school bus carrying 14 students who attend Beverly Manor School in Washington was involved in a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Bess Street.
25newsnow.com
Versatility has Morton in 2nd place in Mid-Illini, Potters believe they can take down conference leader, Metamora
MORTON (25 News Now) - The Morton Potters are a tough team to stop because it’s hard to know what to stop. The Potters have a number of different scorers and can beat teams on both inside and outside. Morton’s success has them in second place in the Mid-Illini.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County man indicted on grooming charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Bellevue man will be arraigned in Peoria County court next month on grooming charges. A Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Aaron Cornwell Tuesday. Court records allege Cornwell used an internet service to seduce, lure, or entice a person he believed to be a child to engage in unlawful sexual contact.
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0