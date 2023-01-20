Read full article on original website
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Report: Packers to Explore Aaron Rodgers Trade Ideas Exclusively to AFC
Report: Packers to explore Rodgers trade ideas exclusively to AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers might be switching conferences. As the 39-year-old's future with the Green Bay Packers continues to hang in the balance, one of the possible scenarios could be a trade. If the Packers opt...
Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator
Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first...
Eli Apple Says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Need Couples Therapy, Offers to Pay
Eli Apple says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs need couples therapy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Postseason Eli Apple is back in full force. After making waves during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year with his trolling antics, the cornerback is reviving the trash talk that made him a vexed figure between fanbases.
Report: Colts taking aim at second round of interviews in head coaching search
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ search for a new head coach apparently is entering Phase 2. According to NFL Network, the team is bringing in Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for a second interview and is interested in a follow-up with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Jeff Saturday, who served as interim head coach after […]
10 Best Players to Watch on NFL Championship Sunday
10 best players to watch on NFL Championship Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. The NFL’s best will be on display this weekend. It’s Championship Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown.
Mattress Mack Shades Dak Prescott After Cowboys Cost Him $2 Million
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler.
Who Is Favored to Win Super Bowl 57? Odds Say It's Anyone's Game
Who is favored to win Super Bowl 57? Odds say it’s anyone’s game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Lombardi Trophy is completely up for grabs. Four teams are left in the NFL playoffs, and there’s a convincing case that each one could be the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earned the top spot in their respective conferences with 14-3 records. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals came within a few points of winning a Super Bowl one year ago. Even after suffering a pair of major quarterback injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have yet to lose with rookie Brock Purdy under center.
