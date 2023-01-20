ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game were:

08-21-24-30-32

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $128,000

