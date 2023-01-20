ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NHL Unveils Final Players Voted to 2023 All-Star Game

By Mike Stephens
 4 days ago

The NHL unveiled the final list of fan-voted players who will attend the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida.

The votes are in!

After unveiling the first slew of attendees to the 2023 All-Star Game earlier this month, the NHL finally pulled the curtain back on the rest of the roster, revealing the final 12 players who will head to Florida next month to participate in the festivities.

The group features three players from each of the NHL's four divisions who received the most votes from fans throughout the selection process and is comprised of eight skaters and four goalies.

Representing the Atlantic Division is a trio of players who are well acquainted with what the All-Star Game entails, as Toronto's Auston Matthews, Boston's David Pastrnak and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy each earned a spot in the festivities.

The Metropolitan Division, on the other hand, features an all-New York contingent of all-stars, with the Rangers' Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin being joined by the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin.

Shifting over to the Western Conference, the Pacific Division is headlined by two of the hottest players in the entire league this season in Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl and Vancouver's Bo Horvat, with Draisaitl's teammate Stuart Skinner earning his first-ever all-star nod.

And finally, to round out the list of participants, the Central Divison will be represented by two of the defending Stanley Cup champions' superstars in Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, followed by Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck in net.

With an absolutely star-studded cast, this year's All-Star Game is sure to be a doozy.

The NHL All-Star Weekend starts with the skills competition on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET and the game on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

The Hockey News

The Hockey News

