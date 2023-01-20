ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Search Process for New Missoula Superintendent Continues

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The process of searching for a new MCPS Superintendent will take another step on Tuesday when the Missoula County Board of Trustees will meet to consider applications from potential candidates. KGVO News spoke to Tyler Christensen, Public Information Officer with Missoula County Public Schools District...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Romance: Most Romantic Restaurants for Dates

We're in the heart of Montana's cold, brutal winter but despite that now is the time for romance because Valentine's Day is coming up— I'm not sure who picked the date for this holiday, but my guess is they weren't from anywhere around here. Please allow me to hide my bitterness and proceed.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale

One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record

Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

A Timely Reminder To Support Local Eateries In Missoula

With the closing of more businesses in Missoula these days, like the recent closing of Denny's. This is a good reminder that we need to support our local businesses and eateries. The Missoula Downtown Association are doing their part with the "Dine Local Week" that kicked off yesterday, but is happening all week long.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Small Gesture Of Love Can Be Powerful In Missoula

Winters can feel like they will never end in Montana. When the holidays are over and the new year has begun, there is still a lot of cold weather left. There are agencies available in Missoula to help people who may be having a hard time. There is the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank, just to name a couple. But sometimes there is something that is small, simple and can still help.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Less Missoula Grocer Without Self Check Out Looming

It is now official, there is at least one fewer grocery store in Missoula that won't be without "self" check out stations very soon. My neighborhood grocery store is currently installing "self" check out stations. I knew it was only a matter of time, but I always admired and appreciated that they didn't have them.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Coheed and Cambria Announce Giant Tour Stop in Montana

Coheed and Cambria are back out on the road. Embarking on a giant tour stretching over 40 dates from May through October of 2023. Coheed and Cambria first surfaced nearly 30 years ago in New York, and have been going strong ever since. I can still remember the first time I witnessed Coheed and Cambria on MTV... Back when MTV still managed to play some music videos. The song "A Favor House Atlantic" stood out to me immediately as my brain had a hard time connecting the lead singer's voice to the face. Claudio Sanchez and his big hair resembled something closer to a muppet than what we were getting from other bands in the EMO/Progressive Rock movement of the early 2000's.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Keep It Weird: Aquarius Season in Missoula 2023

Missoula is a creative, weird, intellectual, political, socially-conscious city— all qualities that are Aquarian. Despite the cold weather, there's something about the vibes of this city that really gels with Aquarius season, which is from January 20th through February 18th this year. As a boost, from January 22nd until April 21st there will be zero planets in retrograde. I won't explain retrogrades here, but to keep it short I'll just say that retrogrades are a bummer and that the astrology aficionados are all excited to have some cosmic tranquility for that roughly 3-month period.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy