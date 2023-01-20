Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile.

Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police.

Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was booked into jail.

