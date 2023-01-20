NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 5-06, White Balls: 4-23
(Red Balls: five, six; White Balls: four, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
06-08-12-21-42, Lucky Ball: 6
(six, eight, twelve, twenty-one, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 6, Day: 22, Year: 78
(Month: six; Day: twenty-two; Year: seventy-eight)
Pick 3
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
Pick 5
10-16-26-31-38
(ten, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
