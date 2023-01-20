Read full article on original website
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
NC State’s Terquavion Smith OK, his mom says after UNC game injury; he asked ‘What’s the score?’ when she boarded ambulance
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Wolfpack’s Terquavion Smith is OK after he was taken off the court on a stretcher following an injury in the N.C. State game against UNC Saturday, his mother said Saturday night. Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Smith himself sent a message of his...
Photos: 1993 National Championship Team Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- At halftime of the UNC-N.C. State game, the North Carolina 1993 National Championship team was honored at mid-court of the Smith Center. Check out Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins' photos of the 30-year reunion ...
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is Fascinating
There's something particularly intriguing about a historic castle. While North Carolina is home to nearly a dozen, none are quite as mysterious as the one at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Keep reading to learn more.
NC State investigating after student found dead in dorm room, officials confirm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is investigating after a student was found dead in his dorm room. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday. Barker also confirmed that it...
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NC
The Concert will be a Musical Night for the Locals to Kick Off Their Valentine’s Day Celebration While Enjoying the Soulful Vocals, Held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Wake Forest Grand Ballroom, 203 Capcom Ave., Suite #114, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587.
Raleigh man wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A Raleigh man took a chance on a scratch-off ticket, and it paid off.
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Downed power line shuts down Battleground Avenue and other roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A section of Battleground Avenue is closed due to a downed power line, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive split are closed due to the downed power line. The southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive are […]
Two killed in early morning Durham crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Raleigh woman captures moment flight attendant consoles passenger during turbulence
A flight attendant is being recognized for his humanity and kindness aboard a recent delta airlines flight.
SUV becomes wedged under truck near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area until...
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
