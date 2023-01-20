ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVAL

Egan Warming Centers activate Monday night, will not open Tuesday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers have been activated for Monday night. They will not be open on Tuesday. Warming Centers are still in dire need of volunteers for overnight shifts and morning crews at all of their adult sites. Representatives of Egan Warming say that they could definitely use some new people to help out.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

City of Eugene seeks input on Golden Gardens Park additions, upgrades

EUGENE, Ore. — From sports fields and playgrounds to nature trails and wildlife habitat, big plans are in the works for a park in northwest Eugene, and officials want residents to weigh in. The city is inviting residents to share their perspectives at the project's first public meeting at...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene City Council approves University land swap agreement

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow City Manager Sarah Medary to pursue an agreement to swap land with the University of Oregon for the University to build a new practice facility. Discussions first began in July to exchange City-owned land near Autzen Stadium...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police in Roseburg cite three people on littering charges

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department issued citations related to littering to three people Monday, with one person arrested on an unrelated charge. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Roseburg PD responded to reported littering near I-5. A man and woman, both 35 years old and listed as transient...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program

Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road

EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Linn County commissioners hear Millersburg land use case

ALBANY, Ore. — More than 50 people attended a land use hearing before the Linn County Board of Commissioners held Tuesday morning at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, county officials said in a news release. The issue at hand is that the City of Millersburg is seeking...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police: School shooting threat at Crow High School

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning around 9:30 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received report of a school shooting threat involving a student at Crow High School. LCSO investigators responded and learned that the involved student made a concerning social media post three days prior, asking other students if you would like to help shoot up the high school.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Second arrest made in shooting deaths on W. 18th Avenue

EUGENE, Ore. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Eugene Police, with the assistance of EPD SWAT, arrested Dejuan Debrail Stevens, 24, at Broadway and Ferry. Officials say he will be lodged on two counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the First Degree.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

New LiDAR guns give EPD updated tech to combat speeding

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has new LiDAR guns to track speeding drivers, replacing equipment that hadn't been updated in nearly two decades. With these new LiDAR guns, EPD says officers can track those who are speeding at farther distances, with more accuracy, and through fog, rain and snow.
EUGENE, OR

