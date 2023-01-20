Read full article on original website
Fed Needs Mortgage-Backed Securities Exit Plan 'Earlier Than Later,' George Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George has urged her colleagues to come to terms "earlier than later" on a plan for the U.S. central bank to exit the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market and be more explicit on how bond purchases will figure into future monetary policy.
Dollar Ends up Vs Yen, as Super Easy BOJ Policy Seems Here for a While
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Profit taking dampened a dollar surge against the yen on Friday, but the buck ended higher and still logged the biggest weekly gain since early December, as the Japanese currency remained on the defensive after the Bank of Japan governor repeated that the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Tokyo core inflation likely double BOJ's 2% target in January: Reuters Poll
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A leading indicator of Japanese consumer prices likely rose in January at more than twice the speed of the central bank's target, hitting another four-decade-high, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
Here's what will happen to the economy as the debt ceiling drama deepens
After the United States hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, the Treasury Department is now undertaking "extraordinary measures" to keep paying the government's bills.
Venezuela's Inflation Slows to 234% in 2022, Vice President Says
CARACAS (Reuters) - Inflation in Venezuela hit 234% in 2022, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday, representing a slowdown from the previous year, as the South American country struggles with a deep and lengthy economic crisis. Rodriguez provided the inflation rate during a meeting with Turkish and Venezuelan business...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation’s debt limit. One hitch: That statement Friday came with no actual invitation to the White House, and no date nor time for a meeting. Rather, the White House again emphasized that Biden is not willing to entertain policy concessions in exchange for lifting the debt limit, which is the nation’s borrowing authority. The U.S. bumped up against that limit Thursday, and the Treasury Department has deployed “extraordinary measures” to stave off a potential default for at least a few more months. “Like the president has said many times, raising the debt ceiling is not a negotiation; it is an obligation of this country and its leaders to avoid economic chaos,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement released Friday evening. “Congress has always done it, and the president expects them to do their duty once again. That is not negotiable.”
UK Consumer Mood Slides Back to Near 50-Year Low - GfK
LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer sentiment fell for the first time in three months in January, returning near to historic lows as concerns about the economy and the soaring cost of living tightened the squeeze on household finances, research showed on Friday. Market research firm GfK said its measure of...
Ford to Cut up to 3,200 European Jobs, Union Says, Vowing to Fight
BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany's IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead. Rising costs for electric...
EU Ministers Agree on New Package of Sanctions Against Iran
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU ministers on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, the Swedish EU presidency said. "Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters," the presidency said in a tweet, without giving further detail.
IMF Says Failure to Increase U.S. Debt Ceiling Would Have 'Serious Repercussions'
(Reuters) - Failure to increase the U.S. debt ceiling would have serious repercussions for the United States and the global economy, an International Monetary Fund spokesperson said on Friday, urging involved parties to work to resolve the standoff. "The world economy is facing another challenging year. There would be serious...
UK will be 15 years late in hitting £1tn annual export target, figures show
Exclusive: Forecasts predict exports will fall to £707bn next year and target will not be reached until 2035
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Western Digital, Kioxia in Advanced Talks for Merger - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp and Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp are in advanced talks for a possible merger which will involve a dual-listing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. A combined Kioxia-Western Digital would control a third of the NAND flash market, putting it on par with South...
Australia Seeks Views on Sika's Proposed MBCC Asset Sales
(Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it was seeking market views on the proposed sale of MBCC Group's assets in the country by Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG. The divestment is part of a global remedy proposed by the Swiss company to satisfy the concerns of competition authorities...
EU's Planned Reforms Aim to Better Protect Power Bills From Market Swings
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union proposals to overhaul its electricity market will attempt to better protect consumer energy bills from short-term swings in fossil fuel prices, the European Commission said on Monday. The EU is reforming its power market to attempt to avoid a repeat of last year, when cuts...
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, Senegal -- DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, “WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Wailin Wong, here with Darian Woods. WONG: And it is time for indicators of the week. MA: (Vocalizing). (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) WONG: And today I brought something...
Venezuela Calls off Maduro Meeting With Lula, Brazil Govt Says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula's press office said. The Brazilian government had announced earlier in the day the two leaders were set to meet in...
Marketmind: Japanese CPI eyes new high
Jan 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese inflation grabs the spotlight in Asia on Friday, with investors looking for clues on what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might do at its next policy meeting after surprising markets this week by standing pat on policy.
