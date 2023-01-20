This week, the UK's seminal piece of internet regulation, the Online Safety Bill, moved from the House of Commons to the House of Lords after being amended. It now includes a provision threatening tech bosses with two years in prison if they don't keep children safe online. But it no longer comprises controls on "legal but harmful" content like racism and misogyny. Technology Editor Peter O'Brien explains what this means for the internet at large, and gets reaction from Beeban Kidron, "Bridget Jones" director-turned-influential online safety activist.

3 DAYS AGO