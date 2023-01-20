Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut up to 3,200 European Jobs, Union Says, Vowing to Fight
BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany's IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead. Rising costs for electric...
France 24
UK's Online Safety Bill nears completion: What it means for internet oversight
This week, the UK's seminal piece of internet regulation, the Online Safety Bill, moved from the House of Commons to the House of Lords after being amended. It now includes a provision threatening tech bosses with two years in prison if they don't keep children safe online. But it no longer comprises controls on "legal but harmful" content like racism and misogyny. Technology Editor Peter O'Brien explains what this means for the internet at large, and gets reaction from Beeban Kidron, "Bridget Jones" director-turned-influential online safety activist.
BBC
Wales ambulance strikes: Four more walkout days by Unite
Four more days of strikes by ambulance workers in Wales have been announced by the Unite union. The dates in February and March coincide with walkouts by GMB union ambulance staff in a pay dispute. On 6 February GMB nurses will join the ambulance strikers in the biggest NHS walkout...
US News and World Report
Nigeria Tax Receipts Rise 56% in 2022 - Revenue Service
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's tax receipts rose 56% in 2022 to 10 trillion naira ($22 billion), its highest collection on record, the head of the country's revenue service said on Monday. Africa's biggest economy has one of the lowest tax collection rates in the world. Its government has repeatedly said...
US News and World Report
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
UK employers urge Sunak to act urgently on growth reforms
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain is lagging its peers in the race to spur economic growth and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must act now to boost green investment, fix a lack of workers and avoid chaos over post-Brexit rules, the head of an employers group said on Monday.
BBC
Stormont stalemate: Latest deadline for restoring devolution passes
The latest deadline to restore Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont has passed without an agreement. The law says the UK government must call another election within 12 weeks. But Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris could opt to delay a poll, as he has done previously via legislation at Westminster.
US News and World Report
EU's Planned Reforms Aim to Better Protect Power Bills From Market Swings
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union proposals to overhaul its electricity market will attempt to better protect consumer energy bills from short-term swings in fossil fuel prices, the European Commission said on Monday. The EU is reforming its power market to attempt to avoid a repeat of last year, when cuts...
US News and World Report
Australia Seeks Views on Sika's Proposed MBCC Asset Sales
(Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it was seeking market views on the proposed sale of MBCC Group's assets in the country by Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG. The divestment is part of a global remedy proposed by the Swiss company to satisfy the concerns of competition authorities...
BBC
Ireland leader Leo Varadkar says he has regrets over NI Protocol
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he regrets the protocol being imposed on Northern Ireland without the support of unionists and nationalists. He told the BBC the measure was working but said he understood why unionists felt it had "weakened the union". The protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland aligned...
BBC
Ambulance staff on strike in England and Wales
Ambulance staff belonging to three unions - GMB, Unison and Unite - are on strike in a dispute over pay. Life-threatening 999 calls will be attended to but other emergencies, such as slips on icy pavements, may not be, as freezing temperatures affect parts of the UK. The UK Health...
DAVOS 2023: WTO sticks with 1% projection for growth in global trade
Davos, SWITZERLAND Jan 20 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Friday it was sticking with its 1% projection for global trade growth in 2023 - for now.
Marketmind: Japanese CPI eyes new high
Jan 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese inflation grabs the spotlight in Asia on Friday, with investors looking for clues on what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might do at its next policy meeting after surprising markets this week by standing pat on policy.
ABC News
UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt
LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.
BBC
Gender law impasse can be broken - Sarwar
The standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over gender recognition reform can be resolved, according to Scottish Labour. Anas Sarwar said there were "challenges" over the impact on single-sex spaces but said the UK government's blocking of the law was wrong. Instead, he called on the Equalities and Human...
US News and World Report
ECB Set to Raise Rates by 50 Bp in Feb and March, Knot Says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
