Gigi825
4d ago
The corruption in STL administration is rampant. Until they clean house any money they get their hands on will be squandered.
fish all day
4d ago
Maybe the good north side folks should vote for someone else? Where’s the money, Mayor?
Dan Isom Resigns as St. Louis' Interim Public Safety Director
Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Charles Coyle will serve in the role during a national search for Isom's replacement
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports carjackings at the following locations and times from Monday:. 3800 block of Gravois...
Dan Isom to step down as interim public safety director in St. Louis, deputy fire chief to replace him
ST. LOUIS — Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom is stepping down after two years at the helm of arguably one of the city’s most important departments. The former chief of the St. Louis Police Department is heading to Ameren next month to become the vice president of safety, security and crisis management.
KMOV
Pedestrians fear crossing traffic near Kirkwood Commons, MoDOT eyes $15 million in upgrades
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Repeated crashes involving drivers and pedestrians are at a concerning level in Kirkwood. The area of concern is right around the Kirkwood Commons, from Big Bend down to I-44. “I don’t feel safe at all,” Eric Wilson said while waiting for the bus to pull up. “Especially if I’m trying to cross the street. It’s dangerous dodging cars.”
1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis
A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police.
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville council rejects Seven Brew’s bid to the delight of Field Avenue residents
As the Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee proceedings developed, the Jan. 18 packed-house, Ellisville City Council meeting was far more reminiscent of a highly contentious court case. Following a 7-1 negative setback at the Jan. 11 Ellisville Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, Seven Brew needed a super majority verdict to win...
Car thieves target Armory, City Foundry over the weekend in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins in midtown St. Louis over the weekend. Several happened at Armory STL on Friday and more at City Foundry STL on Saturday night, which ended with shots being fired at police. 5 On Your Side spoke with...
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional. On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
stlouiscnr.com
Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso
Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.
KMOV
Bus route changes coming to Madison County Transit February 5th
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:. ROUTE CHANGES:. #4 Madison-Edwardsville:...
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show.
St. Louis police investigating 3 separate shootings Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left three different men injured Sunday night. The shootings happened from 4:30-9:45 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police said. Two of the shooting happened outside gas stations. The first shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m....
Unhoused STL Dissolves After Dispute With Local Nonprofit
Unhoused STL founder Ramona Curtis says Lifeline Aid Group harassed her online. But other advocates for St. Louis’ unhoused say there’s more to the story
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
'If people are afraid, they're not going to be coming': Alderwoman calls for action after string of car break-ins in Midtown
ST. LOUIS — An alderwoman is calling for action, after car thieves targeted parking lots at two new hotspots in Midtown St. Louis. One of the break-ins ended with shots being fired at police. The gunfire happened on Saturday night, Jan. 21, as police were investigating car break-ins outside...
KMOV
Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
KMOV
Displaced on Christmas, seniors still waiting to return to Jennings apartment complex
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It wasn’t the merriest of Christmases for residents at Fairview Village Senior Living, and over four weeks later, they’re still unable to sleep in their own beds. This came after a sprinkler burst and much of the south side of the complex flooded. “The...
Friends of Bob Kramer say demolition of burned-out building prevented them from saving marionettes
People are questioning the speedy demolition of a building in the Central West End the day after a deadly fire.
Man injured after shooting at St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the scene of a shooting Sunday evening at a local gas station that left a man injured. Police said the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. at 3165 S. Kingshighway at the Conoco gas station, which is blocks away from Tower Grove Park near Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
