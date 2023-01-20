ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 6

Gigi825
4d ago

The corruption in STL administration is rampant. Until they clean house any money they get their hands on will be squandered.

Reply
8
fish all day
4d ago

Maybe the good north side folks should vote for someone else? Where’s the money, Mayor?

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports carjackings at the following locations and times from Monday:. 3800 block of Gravois...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Pedestrians fear crossing traffic near Kirkwood Commons, MoDOT eyes $15 million in upgrades

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Repeated crashes involving drivers and pedestrians are at a concerning level in Kirkwood. The area of concern is right around the Kirkwood Commons, from Big Bend down to I-44. “I don’t feel safe at all,” Eric Wilson said while waiting for the bus to pull up. “Especially if I’m trying to cross the street. It’s dangerous dodging cars.”
KIRKWOOD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases

Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.  And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.  On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Bus route changes coming to Madison County Transit February 5th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:. ROUTE CHANGES:. #4 Madison-Edwardsville:...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man injured after shooting at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the scene of a shooting Sunday evening at a local gas station that left a man injured. Police said the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. at 3165 S. Kingshighway at the Conoco gas station, which is blocks away from Tower Grove Park near Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy