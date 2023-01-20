Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s. Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Sunday Night: Widespread snow. Lower 30s. Monday: Tricky travel possible AM. Lingering light snow. Lower 30s. If you area heading anywhere this morning or early this afternoon, you won't have any issues with travel. Start times for snow are on the image below. Now, due to warmer surface temperatures, snow in the western part of the Mohawk Valley could briefly start as rain. This weekend, we were keeping an eye on two scenarios that play a key role in higher-end snowfall totals: the location of the heaviest snow band. Last night, the heaviest snow looked to be split, either over Otsego County, or further south of the Catskills. We bumped up the higher end totals for higher elevations in Otsego County due to this potential banding which was trending northward as of this morning. The reason why this snow arriving has advisories with it is not mainly due to the snow totals, but the type of snow. Keep in mind, temperatures will barely be above freezing throughout this event, so snow is likely to be wet and heavy. (A reminder when we mention snowfall as "heavy", we are describing the characteristics of the snow, not the amount of snow). This could cause tricky travel for Monday morning, especially in Otsego County. Lastly, this will be an elevation based snow event, so valleys will see less snow than the hilltops.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO