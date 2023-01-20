Read full article on original website
WKTV
City of Utica taking public comments on Restore New York grant applications
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get input from the community regarding its plan to apply for Restore New York Communities Initiative grants for a few local development projects. The City plans to request up to $10 million to rehabilitate the...
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
WKTV
Unemployment rates up from November to December across the Mohawk Valley
Unemployment rates were up across the Mohawk Valley at the end of 2022, with Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties each seeing an uptick. Here are the rates in each county from November to December:. Oneida County. December: 3.1%. November: 2.9%. Herkimer County. December: 3.8%. November: 3.3%. Otsego County. December: 3.2%
WKTV
School district files motions to dismiss in case of Frankfort man who hid camera in staff bathroom
COLONIE, N.Y. – The South Colonie Central School District has filed motions to dismiss 17 lawsuits filed by employees after a Frankfort man put a camera in a staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School. Patrick Morgan, 58, pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance in early November 2022, admitting to...
WKTV
OC Health Department and Sheriff's Office will hand out free car seats at safety events
DEERFIELD, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department along with the Sheriff's Office, will be giving away free car seats at their safety events, which start in February. The events will be held at the Deerfield Fire House which is located at 5476 Trenton Road in Utica. The dates for those events are:
WKTV
Rotary Club of Utica helps build beds for local children in need
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica raised more than $3,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that helps build beds for local children in need. The Rotary held a “Not So Silent Night” auction to raise the money, which went toward bed-making materials, pillows and bedding.
WKTV
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
WKTV
Giotto Enterprises and First Choice Staffing to hold hiring event
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Giotto Enterprises together with First Choice Staffing, will be having a hiring event on Wednesday at 161 Clear Road, Oriskany. The companies will offer competitive wages, benefit packages and on-the-job, paid training. There are full-time, part-time, flex-hour and internship opportunities available. Seven companies make up Giotto Enterprises...
WKTV
SUNY Poly's MS in Accounting ranks 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program
UTICA, N.Y. -- U.S. News & World Report ranked SUNY Polytechnic Institute's MS in Accounting, 33 in the nation for Best Online Graduate Business Program for 2023. “This latest U.S. News & World Report ranking is a testament to the high quality of SUNY Poly’s AACSB-accredited online Master of Science in Accounting program, which is registered by the New York State Education Department as a licensure-qualifying program for students to fulfill the 150-semester hour educational requirement for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure. This annual ranking reaffirms SUNY Poly's robust position among the most recognized online graduate business programs (excluding MBA) in the nation,” Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Arthur Lu said.
WKTV
21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades. Here are the recipients:. Location: 165 Genesee St. Project: Enhance...
WKTV
Teams from across the state put robots to the test at FIRST Tech Challenge in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Students from across the state gathered at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica Sunday to test their robotics skills. Two dozen teams participated in the FIRST Tech Challenge to compete for a spot in the regional championship this March. The teams were made up of kids...
WKTV
Madison County man sentenced in double-fatal crash
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A Madison County man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges last week after he was involved in a crash that killed two women. Madison County District Attorney William Gabor says on July 20, 2022, 36-year-old Justin Haines was driving 90 to 100 miles per hour on Route 92 while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. Haines passed several vehicles on the wrong side of the road before finally losing control near the intersection with West Lake Road, crashing into another vehicle.
WKTV
Bagel Grove posts clever response to neighboring McDonald's sign
Bagel Grove in South Utica has cleverly responded to the McDonald’s sign next door. When the McDonald’s on Genesee Street posted “Bagels are Back” on the breakfast menu, Bagel Grove quipped, “Real Bagels Have Always Been Here.”. Neighboring businesses sometimes start sign wars to stir...
WKTV
The Photo Shoppe in Rome to close: What's the picture for loyal customers
ROME, NY (WKTV) - After more than three decades rolling with the changes in the photography industry, the owners of The Photo Shoppe and Fusion Art Gallery, will evolve once again. This time, they are evolving into retirement. They started in a small storefront, which was actually a tiny office...
WKTV
Snow continues with heaviest falling in Otsego County
Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Rome victim of hit and run, driver charged with DWI
ROME, NY (WKTV) - A fundraising page has been set up for a Rome man who was injured in a hit and run in December. According to the Gofundme page, Scott Tulley, 52, of Rome sustained serious injuries when he was the victim of a hit and run. The driver,...
WKTV
Active week ahead
Last night's nor'easter was an overachiever across our area, turning north and west and bringing the heaviest bands into Central New York. Many areas east of Utica picked up 8-12" of snowfall. The jet stream is now lined up right along the Atlantic Coast, which is a highly favorable weather pattern for more winter storms. The next one arrives on Wednesday.
WKTV
Utica karate instructor wins gold at WUKF European championships
FLORENCE, Italy – A Utica woman earned several accolades while competing with Team USA at the World Union of Karate-Do Federations European Championships in Italy in November 2022. Tea Sijaric, 25, and the rest of Team USA, took home multiple medals in team and individual categories. The team won...
WKTV
Snow arriving tonight
Sunday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s. Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Sunday Night: Widespread snow. Lower 30s. Monday: Tricky travel possible AM. Lingering light snow. Lower 30s. If you area heading anywhere this morning or early this afternoon, you won't have any issues with travel. Start times for snow are on the image below. Now, due to warmer surface temperatures, snow in the western part of the Mohawk Valley could briefly start as rain. This weekend, we were keeping an eye on two scenarios that play a key role in higher-end snowfall totals: the location of the heaviest snow band. Last night, the heaviest snow looked to be split, either over Otsego County, or further south of the Catskills. We bumped up the higher end totals for higher elevations in Otsego County due to this potential banding which was trending northward as of this morning. The reason why this snow arriving has advisories with it is not mainly due to the snow totals, but the type of snow. Keep in mind, temperatures will barely be above freezing throughout this event, so snow is likely to be wet and heavy. (A reminder when we mention snowfall as "heavy", we are describing the characteristics of the snow, not the amount of snow). This could cause tricky travel for Monday morning, especially in Otsego County. Lastly, this will be an elevation based snow event, so valleys will see less snow than the hilltops.
