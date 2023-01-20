ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Oaxaca Club to bring Mexican Food to Jacksonville Beach

By Caitlin Burke
What Now Jacksonville
What Now Jacksonville
 4 days ago

From Mark Janasik , owner of Southern Grounds Coffee, Alder and Oak and manager of Hospitality Investment Group, comes a new project opening soon.

Oaxaca Club will open in late February/early March at 131 1st Ave. N . in Jacksonville Beach. A grand opening date has not yet been set. The restaurant was originally slated to open in the fall of 2022, however the timeline was pushed back to a later date due to reasons unknown.

The restaurant promises authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails. According to Oaxaca Club’s website , “Oaxaca’s architecture, history, music, cuisine, mezcal and mole all play a role in the restaurant’s experience. The name Oaxaca Club pays homage to the city of Oaxaca in Southwestern Mexico.”

Jacksonville-based Chef Eddy Escriba will be joining Janasik as the operating partner and chef at Oaxaca Club. Escriba told The Florida Times-Union that the menu will include dishes such as moles, grilled prawns with habanero mango salsa, nopales and fire-roasted corn, tamales and charred avocado with toasted pumpkin seeds and herb crema. The menu will rotate seasonally in order to offer the freshest ingredients available in the area.

Oaxaca Club will be 5,500 square feet, including a rooftop bar/event space, and will open inside of the new Jax Beach Town Center from developer Marc Angelo. The second tenant joining the other retail space inside the development is said to be Jekyll Brewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OUXR_0kKvyiDM00
Logo: Official


