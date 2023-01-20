ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Update! Disgraced Texas Biologist, Dr. Richard Kazmaier, Receives Light Sentence For Illegal Wildlife Trafficking

By Lauren Lewis
worldanimalnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 21

Rhondia Harlow
3d ago

Did Anyone read the Whole Story? I don't understand why it's illegal to bring in bones and taxidermied animals? Especially a biology teacher.

Reply
7
Ray Knipe
3d ago

some of yall need to read the story no live animals he was biology teacher it was bones and taxidermy purchased of ebay ! this is your big government overstepping again!

Reply
4
Merrill Moores
3d ago

Items...5 months seems harsh...I would like to read the statute...is it live endangered animals AND or any part thereof

Reply(1)
2
