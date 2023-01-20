Read full article on original website
Police find man killed in Lanham neighborhood during welfare check
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a […]
fox5dc.com
LANHAM, Md. - The man authorities believe fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County is now in custody. Prince George's County police said the suspect was apprehended around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after they spent almost eight hours searching for him. Earlier in the day, police said...
Escaped inmate caught after days on the run in Maryland, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old...
WJLA
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect, 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen, was found at the...
Retired Anne Arundel County K9 officer dies unexpectedly
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected death of a retired K9 officer. "Rest easy, boy," the police department tweeted Tuesday morning as they announced the news. The police department said they are saddened by the loss of retired...
Police search for shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia and Prince George's County, Maryland are putting out a warning to communities to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect who was mistakenly released from jail. Alexandria Police sent out a press release Tuesday morning alerting the public that they were...
DC Police ask for public's help identifying car suspected to be involved in Southeast assault
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car allegedly involved in an assault on Monday in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspected car was involved in an assault with intent to commit robbery while armed offense in...
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Weeks Of January 22-29
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of January 22 and January 29:. -Leonardtown Rd. at Thomas Stone High School. -Indian Head Hwy. at Smallwood Middle School. -Leonardtown Rd. at Grace...
Driver in stolen car arrested after high-speed pursuit in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is in jail after police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on Monday. The man is accused of carjacking two people in D.C. and Fairfax before leading police on a high-speed pursuit. According to police, before the pursuit began, Teon De'Markus, 28,...
Neighbors saddened by fatal Temple Hills house fire
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors in a Temple Hill neighborhood are heartbroken after a house fire on Center Drive killed two people. Workers spent hours Sunday afternoon trying to board up a home after a deadly fire on Saturday night while PGFD spent time investigating the scene. Many neighbors were saddened by […]
Stafford County dispatcher praised for stopping caller from attempting suicide
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — First responders play a vital role when answering calls from people during a vulnerable time and in an emergency, especially suicide-related ones. This one local dispatcher showed compassion to a caller who almost made a life-changing decision. A Stafford County dispatcher is being praised for...
LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
Woodbridge 7-Eleven has liquor license revoked in response to area crime
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An uptick in crime is sparking change to a shopping center at the intersection of Route 1 and Prince William Parkway. In just the past week, there's been a stabbing and a fatal shooting. Both were in or near the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. "I...
WTOP
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
fox5dc.com
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick, Maryland, shot and wounded a man after officers received a report of the man firing a gun inside his home. The wounded man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries that police say are not life-threatening. Frederick Police Department officers...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old was arrested at his high school Monday and charged with murder following a deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station Sunday afternoon. D’Hani Rispus was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. after a search...
Attorney general files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George's County, Baltimore
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The video above references illegal dumping occurring in D.C. It's called gorgeous Prince George's, but the county has struggled for years with illegal dumping. Now Maryland's new attorney general has sued a local recycling company, asking a judge to order it to...
WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
WUSA9
