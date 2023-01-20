ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
DC News Now

Police find man killed in Lanham neighborhood during welfare check

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a […]
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

20-year-old arrested after Prince George's County officer-involved shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect, 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen, was found at the...
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man who pulled gun on Prince George's officers charged with assault

LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Investigators working to track down illegal dumpers in DC

WASHINGTON — Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in D.C., and investigators are working to track down the culprits. Many were shocked to see the hundreds of tires dumped in Anacostia Park in December. The National Park Service is in charge of that area and cleaned them up last...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy