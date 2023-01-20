Read full article on original website
Chronicle
'He's a big-time warrior': Filipowski proves himself as Duke men's basketball's star, but supporting cast falters against Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va.—It is, after all, a team game. On a night when Duke had control, then lost it, then regained it, then lost it again before falling to Virginia Tech in a 78-75 thriller in Cassell Coliseum, one thing is clear. Kyle Filipowski, once the third-best prospect (on paper) in the Blue Devils’ loaded freshman class, is a full-fledged star.
Chronicle
And one: Sharpshooting Virginia Tech narrowly overpowers Filipowski-led Duke men's basketball
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils dropped a close game on the road against Virginia Tech, and the Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. In a disappointing loss for...
Chronicle
Three points: Improved defense, late-game discipline can help Duke men's basketball to win at Virginia Tech
After Duke’s down-to-the-wire finish against No. 17 Miami, it faces yet another road challenge in Blacksburg, Va., against Virginia Tech. Here are three points to the Blue Devils’ success Monday evening:. Swing the momentum. Duke truly rallied in the late stretches against Miami to take down a tough...
Chronicle
CASSELL DEFENSE: Duke men's basketball falls in final seconds at Virginia Tech on Filipowski's big night
BLACKSBURG, Va.—Big runs defined the evening in southwest Virginia. The Hokies’ final burst just came when it mattered most. On a chilly Monday night in Cassell Coliseum, Duke and Virginia Tech dueled to the final seconds of the game as the Hokies took a 78-75 victory. "Our guys...
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va.—Just two days after a resume-boosting home victory against Miami, Duke made the trek to take on Virginia Tech for the first time since the Hokies knocked off the Blue Devils in last season’s ACC tournament title game. Duke started hot, but Virginia Tech quickly clawed back into it, taking control of the opening period from there. Heading into the locker room, the Hokies lead 45-38. Atmosphere.
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke women's basketball remains in top 20, falls to No. 16
After Duke split its week into a loss in Chapel Hill and a win against Syracuse at home, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With the Blue Devils now at No. 16, the Blue Zone examines the new rankings:. Duke stumbles. This week was one of ups and downs...
Chronicle
Day-Wilson, Taylor pace Duke women's basketball in bounce-back win against Syracuse
Duke came into Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back after a difficult loss at North Carolina. Despite a few rocky points, the squad from Durham came out on top. The 13th-ranked Blue Devils got off to a slow start, ending the first quarter down 15-10 with six...
Chronicle
Duke football hires Texas A&M's Tyler Santucci as new defensive coordinator
Another year, another new look for the Blue Devil defense. Duke is bringing on former Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator, the program announced Tuesday evening. Santucci, 34, assumes the role left vacant by Robb Smith after one turnaround season with head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball overcomes slow start again to down Syracuse at home
As the saying goes, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and Duke starting slow in an ACC game. However, the latter has been easy for the Blue Devils to recover from, especially with a group as tough as Kara Lawson’s squad. No. 13 Duke overcame a 15-10...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Another big game from Roach can push Duke men's basketball beyond Virginia Tech
Fresh off a big win against Miami Saturday afternoon, Duke next heads to Blacksburg, Va., for its first match against Virginia Tech since last year's ACC tournament. The Blue Zone is here with a potential difference-maker for both sides:. Duke: Jeremy Roach. Freshman center Kyle Filipowski may be averaging nearly...
Chronicle
‘A light upon the nations’: Yalla, a kosher and halal food truck, looks to use cuisine as interfaith bridge
“Yalla!” reads the yellow lettering on the bright red food truck parked across from the Student Wellness Center on most weekdays. A word deriving from the phrase “ya Allah,” yalla is commonly used by both Arabic and Hebrew speakers in the Middle East to convey a sense of urgency — a shout of “let’s go!”
