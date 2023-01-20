ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

'He's a big-time warrior': Filipowski proves himself as Duke men's basketball's star, but supporting cast falters against Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va.—It is, after all, a team game. On a night when Duke had control, then lost it, then regained it, then lost it again before falling to Virginia Tech in a 78-75 thriller in Cassell Coliseum, one thing is clear. Kyle Filipowski, once the third-best prospect (on paper) in the Blue Devils’ loaded freshman class, is a full-fledged star.
Chronicle

5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va.—Just two days after a resume-boosting home victory against Miami, Duke made the trek to take on Virginia Tech for the first time since the Hokies knocked off the Blue Devils in last season’s ACC tournament title game. Duke started hot, but Virginia Tech quickly clawed back into it, taking control of the opening period from there. Heading into the locker room, the Hokies lead 45-38. Atmosphere.
Chronicle

Duke football hires Texas A&M's Tyler Santucci as new defensive coordinator

Another year, another new look for the Blue Devil defense. Duke is bringing on former Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator, the program announced Tuesday evening. Santucci, 34, assumes the role left vacant by Robb Smith after one turnaround season with head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils.
