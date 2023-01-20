Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Parents react to closing of classroom libraries in Manatee County schools
MANATEE COUNTY - Teachers in Manatee County are closing classroom libraries, fearing prosecution under a new Florida law. “They’re just kind of beside themselves, thinking they could be prosecuted for books that they have on their shelves," said Mom and Founder of Americans for Democracy, Terra Kater. The Manatee...
snntv.com
Aqua Plumbing & Air feeds 500 at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Aqua Plumbing & Air, a Suncoast heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company, partnered with Gorman Company, a plumbing wholesale company, to host the 6th annual “Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Appreciation Breakfast” on Friday. “It’s important to say ‘thank you’...
snntv.com
Parrish HS cheerleaders win 27th annual competition
PARRISH (SNN TV) - A big congratulations goes out to the Parrish Community High School cheerleading team. They won the 27th annual cheerleading competition on January 16 at the Manatee County Fair. They've now won the event two years in a row. Jeanna Davies and Bailee French coach the team.
snntv.com
BODY CAM VIDEO: Suspect bites Sarasota officer
Response to a domestic battery call leaves a Sarasota Police officer bitten and bleeding, and the suspect in jail. Body cam video shows the suspect violently resisting arrest. We do want to warn you, it is graphic. Saturday on the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue just after 5 pm, 36-yr-old...
snntv.com
Josh Phillips named Sailors head football coach
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Sailors’ director of athletics Shane Ahles announced Monday afternoon Josh Phillips is the new football coach. A former defensive coordinator at Manatee High, Phillips replaces Brody Wiseman, who coached the Sailors the past three seasons. After attending Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Phillips went to Yale...
snntv.com
Asolo Rep announces new producing artistic director
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Asolo Repertory Theatre announces a new producing artistic director. In a press release, Asolo Rep announced Peter Rothstein accepted a five-year contract starting July 1st after the current director Michael Donald Edwards leaves June 30. The theatre says it searched internationally for a new director before...
snntv.com
Battery suspect bites officer amid struggle during arrest
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Response to a domestic battery call leaves a Sarasota Police officer bitten and bleeding, and the suspect in jail. Saturday, January 21st on the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue, just after 5 pm, 36-year-old Darryl Williams allegedly grabbed, pulled, and tossed a pregnant woman around at her home.
snntv.com
Sarasota Christian wins SSAC 1A & 3A Championships
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Over the weekend, both Sarasota Christian’s Boys and Girls Basketball teams won the 1A and 3A SSAC Championships respectively. The Blazers used a smothering full court defense to slow down the Classical Academy of Sarasota Patriots and take home the 1A title, 47-33. The Lady Blazers...
snntv.com
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, three victims located at the scene
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Three victims are recovering from a shooting that occurred in Bradenton Monday evening. Four individuals were detained following the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Officers that were in the area heard gunfire and headed to the direction of the shots. When they arrived to the area were they thought the shots were fired, the officers saw a grey vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
