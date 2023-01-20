BRADENTON (WSNN) - Three victims are recovering from a shooting that occurred in Bradenton Monday evening. Four individuals were detained following the shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Officers that were in the area heard gunfire and headed to the direction of the shots. When they arrived to the area were they thought the shots were fired, the officers saw a grey vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO