Police chase, I-10 closure followed armed man threatening to kill his girlfriend, sheriff says

The prolonged police chase and road closure that jammed Interstate 10 traffic for hours Thursday night came after an armed man threatened to kill his girlfriend in Whitewater, then fled from officers, sheriff's officials said Friday. The chase stopped only when officers disabled the man's truck and he shot himself, though he survived.

The road was fully re-opened Friday morning.

The pursuit came after a domestic assault call at around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday in in the 12800 block of Emerald Drive in Whitewater. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Jairo Chaides was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, holding her against her will, and threatening to kill her while he brandished a black handgun, then fleeing the scene in a Ford pickup truck.

On Thursday at 4:38 p.m., a sheriff's helicopter located the truck on Interstate 10 near Washington Street in Palm Desert. Deputies tried to stop the truck, but the driver, who the sheriff's department said was Chaides, sped away.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers followed the truck westbound on Interstate 10 to eastbound Highway 62, then westbound on Highway 62 to eastbound I-10. During the pursuit, sheriffs said, Chaides brandished a handgun and pointed it at deputies. CHP deployed a tire deflation device which disabled the pickup on eastbound I-10 near Date Palm Drive.

While he was sitting in the driver’s seat, Chaides pointed the handgun at his own head and refused to exit the vehicle, the sheriff's department said in a news release. After numerous attempts of requesting Chaides to surrender peacefully, deputies deployed a chemical agent. Chaides sustained a self-inflicted non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the release said. He was treated on-scene by deputies and Cathedral City Fire Department medics, then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Chaides will be booked into a Riverside County jail once he's treated and released. His bail has been set at $1 million.

One eastbound lane reopened around 9 p.m. on Thursday evening, and the westbound lanes began reopening around 8 p.m. Both sides of the freeway were shut down for more than two hours before that.

A Sig Alert was issued Thursday evening for the eastbound side between Palm Drive and Date Palm Drive, and on the westbound side between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive.

Westbound traffic appeared to be backed up all the way to Washington Street as of around 7 p.m. Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Police chase, I-10 closure followed armed man threatening to kill his girlfriend, sheriff says