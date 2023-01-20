Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Madonna biopic scrapped after singer’s world tour announced
The film, which generated an online frenzy over its gruelling audition process, was set to star Julia Garner and be directed by Madonna herself
"Maybe The Source Material Was Weak": Trixie Mattel Got Into A Fight With George Santos On Twitter, And The Winner Was The Internet
If you had Trixie Mattel feuding online with George Santos on your 2023 bingo card, big congratulations.
Comments / 0