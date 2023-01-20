It’s a friendly competition to donate blood. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s a friendly competition. This week is the Battle of the Badges where Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire fighters go head-to-head to donate blood. “We love that this is happening because we have first responders and their families are coming together to give blood and do it in support of the people in Frederick County and the surrounding areas that need blood on a regular basis,” says Curt Luthye, the Executive Director for the Red Cross Chapter for Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties.

