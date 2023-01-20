Read full article on original website
Donna G
4d ago
Its a hoax people. The dems are ruining Frederick.It was a great place till they brought their washed brains Any climate change agenda is about future control. according to Al Gore we should already have been under water. Wake up and stop being played.Stop making the elites richer and yourself poorer bc that is all its about.
4
wfmd.com
Local Legislators Discuss Polygraph Bill At Frederick County Delegation Meeting
They also talked about a proposal to increase the local marriage license fee. Annapolis, Md (KM) One bill in the Frederick County 2023 Legislative Package generated some discussion last Friday. The bill would give the Sheriff’s Office the authority to require any employee at the Adult Detention Center who has close personal contact with inmates to under a polygraph test.
mocoshow.com
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
wfmd.com
‘Battle Of The Badges’ To Take Place This Week In Frederick
It’s a friendly competition to donate blood. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s a friendly competition. This week is the Battle of the Badges where Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire fighters go head-to-head to donate blood. “We love that this is happening because we have first responders and their families are coming together to give blood and do it in support of the people in Frederick County and the surrounding areas that need blood on a regular basis,” says Curt Luthye, the Executive Director for the Red Cross Chapter for Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties.
wfmd.com
Student Could Be In Trouble For Bringing Water Gun To School
Frederick County Public Schools says weapons are not permitted on school property. Orbeez water gun (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick County Public School student is expected to face to disciplinary action. . The Sheriff’s Office says the youth brought an Orbeez water gun to school on Monday. . Deputies worked with School System staff and quickly recovered the device. All students and staff were not in any danger.
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
CoinDesk
Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
Crews say wind damage to Hagerstown church so extensive, building may not be salvageable
Crews continue to assess the damage at a Hagerstown church that collapsed during the heavy windstorm last weekend.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our next weather-maker is on its way and depending on its timing, track, and how much cold air stays involved, it could mean the first accumulating snow of the season for at least some of us. The timing on the reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh Computer...
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
dcnewsnow.com
Leaders in Maryland Discuss Increase in Drug Overdose Deaths Among Young People
People gathered in Montgomery County, Md. to discuss the increase in drug overdoses, including deadly ones, among young people who live in the county. Leaders in Maryland Discuss Increase in Drug Overdose …. People gathered in Montgomery County, Md. to discuss the increase in drug overdoses, including deadly ones, among...
blocbyblocknews.com
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking
The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February
$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
wfmd.com
Pet of The Week: Jan 23-27
Jay Day and The Day Home Team, LLC; Frey Agricultural ProductsJohnson & Johnson Heating and Air Conditioning. Interested in adopting a pet? Please call: Frederick County Animal Control, Maryland 301-600-1546.
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
wmar2news
Say it ain't SNOW...
A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
Eater
Juggling Sky-High Egg Prices Is the D.C. Food Industry’s Latest Feat
Of all the grocery store goods affected by inflation, one key product currently dominates national headlines for its off-the-charts cost to consumers and restaurateurs alike. U.S. egg prices rose 65 percent over the course of 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ newly released January stats, which compares to just a 10.4-percent increase in food costs overall. From November to December 2022 alone, egg prices shot up a bewildering 11.1 percent.
