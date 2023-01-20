Blue Devils hold off comeback, top JV 52-48
Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above .
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
North Star 62, Meyersdale 27
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellwood-Antis 52, Juniata Valley 48
Hollidasyburg 70, Clearfield 32
Homer-Center 53, United 41
Portage Area 58, Cambria Heights 15
Tyrone 47, Penns Valley 35
