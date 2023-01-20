ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Blue Devils hold off comeback, top JV 52-48

By Andrew Clay
 4 days ago

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
North Star 62, Meyersdale 27

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellwood-Antis 52, Juniata Valley 48
Hollidasyburg 70, Clearfield 32
Homer-Center 53, United 41
Portage Area 58, Cambria Heights 15
Tyrone 47, Penns Valley 35

