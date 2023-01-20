ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

DuPage County residents sound off in packed board meeting over sheriff's comments on assault weapons ban

DuPage County residents sound off in packed board meeting over sheriff's refusal to enforce assault weapons ban. DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick issued a statement earlier this month, saying he thought the state's new law banning assault weapons was unconstitutional and wouldn't enforce it. Some lawmakers have called the comments reckless. On Tuesday, that issue was the focus of a packed board meeting in DuPage County.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Efforts underway in Cook County to combat vehicle thefts

EVANSTON, Ill. - Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise with thieves particularly targeting Hyundais and Kias. In an effort to fight this alarming trend, Evanston police launched a series of upcoming events to give away steering wheel clubs. In order to take advantage of the programs, officials say you...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 shot, 2 fatally, on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in stabbings that seriously wounded 2 on West Side

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a double stabbing on New Year's Day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Quantess Mitchell, 32, is accused of stabbing and seriously wounding two men, 27 and 32, around 1:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged with Humboldt Park carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a November carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police. He is accused of being one of the suspects who took a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Kansas' coming to Chicago for anniversary tour

CHICAGO - Grab your tickets now before they're ‘Dust in the Wind!’. Kansas is coming to Chicago for its 50th Anniversary Tour. The iconic band will play the Chicago Theatre on July 15 as part of their North American tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Hyundai and Kia owners after 7 more cars are stolen

CHICAGO - Police said Sunday the number of Hyundais and Kias stolen in Chicago continue to climb. The most recent car thefts are reported in the Austin neighborhood:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January 10. North Central near Washington on January 12. North Waller near Fulton in...
CHICAGO, IL

