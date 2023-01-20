Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson unveils laundry list of new taxes
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson vowed Tuesday that, if elected, he'll push for a city income tax and a long laundry list of other taxes and fees to pay for unfunded public employee pensions and to hire more of government workers to provide social services. "A $1 billion...
War of words: Lightfoot, Garcia exchange unpleasantries in Chicago mayoral race
CHICAGO - Congressman Chuy Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot clashed publicly on Monday after a joint interview behind closed doors with the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board. "She is desperate. She is fabricating and trying to spin things that do not exist," Garcia said. On a day when her own campaign...
Board of Ethics wants Lightfoot campaign investigated over recruiting student volunteers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Ethics on Monday asked inspectors general for the city and Chicago Public Schools to investigate Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign to determine if the campaign violated the city’s ethics ordinance by recruiting student volunteers at CPS and City Colleges in exchange for class credit.
DuPage County residents sound off in packed board meeting over sheriff's comments on assault weapons ban
DuPage County residents sound off in packed board meeting over sheriff's refusal to enforce assault weapons ban. DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick issued a statement earlier this month, saying he thought the state's new law banning assault weapons was unconstitutional and wouldn't enforce it. Some lawmakers have called the comments reckless. On Tuesday, that issue was the focus of a packed board meeting in DuPage County.
'Troubling time': Hazel Crest leaders address safety after gunman opens fire on group of students
HAZEL CREST, Ill. - Police and community leaders are increasing their focus on school safety after a rise in gun violence and crime around a grade school in the south suburban Hazel Crest. On Jan. 11, a group of students was walking home from a basketball game at Jesse White...
Efforts underway in Cook County to combat vehicle thefts
EVANSTON, Ill. - Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise with thieves particularly targeting Hyundais and Kias. In an effort to fight this alarming trend, Evanston police launched a series of upcoming events to give away steering wheel clubs. In order to take advantage of the programs, officials say you...
4 shot, 2 fatally, on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two...
Chicago man charged in stabbings that seriously wounded 2 on West Side
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a double stabbing on New Year's Day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Quantess Mitchell, 32, is accused of stabbing and seriously wounding two men, 27 and 32, around 1:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.
DuPage County sheriff under fire for claiming he won't uphold assault weapons ban
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another suburban sheriff says he won't uphold Illinois’ assault weapons ban. But that decision isn't faring well with state lawmakers. On Monday, they fired back. Representative Sean Casten says the DuPage County sheriff doesn't have the authority to decide when he will and when he...
Family of Chicago man shot in the head at bus stop raising money for medical costs
CHICAGO - The family of a Chicago man with autism who was shot in the head last week by gang members is asking for the public's help. Jesus Rega, 21, is non-verbal and uses a vision board to communicate. However, his family fears he may go blind from his injuries.
Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found
CHICAGO - A Frank Lloyd Wright home is up for sale in Oak Park and it's listed for over half a million dollars, Chicago is finally expecting some winter weather after almost a month of above average temperatures, and the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing over five years ago have been found.
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
Boy, 15, charged with Humboldt Park carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a November carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police. He is accused of being one of the suspects who took a...
Man is shot while inside car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the man, 38, was in a car on South Honore near West 72nd at about 6 p.m. when shots rang out. He was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.
Kim Foxx removes prosecutors in Chicago cop's murder case after claims of police misconduct
CHICAGO - Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago police officer's killing. In 2011, Officer Clifton Lewis was shot in a botched robbery while working a second job in a West Side convenience store. The veteran attorneys handling the...
Chicago agents seized over 8,000 pounds of drugs, $23M in counterfeit items during FY 2022
CHICAGO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago seized thousands of pounds of narcotics and over $23 million in counterfeit merchandise during the past fiscal year. From Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, CBP officers in Chicago reported seizing 8,174 pounds of narcotics. Those seizures included:. 1,330...
'Kansas' coming to Chicago for anniversary tour
CHICAGO - Grab your tickets now before they're ‘Dust in the Wind!’. Kansas is coming to Chicago for its 50th Anniversary Tour. The iconic band will play the Chicago Theatre on July 15 as part of their North American tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m....
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
Chicago police warn Hyundai and Kia owners after 7 more cars are stolen
CHICAGO - Police said Sunday the number of Hyundais and Kias stolen in Chicago continue to climb. The most recent car thefts are reported in the Austin neighborhood:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January 10. North Central near Washington on January 12. North Waller near Fulton in...
