Park City, UT

KSLTV

Ogden police investigating shooting near bars, two victims injured

OGDEN, Utah — Police say that Sunday morning’s shooting that sent two people to the hospital was an isolated incident. Ogden Police told KSL that they responded to calls of gunshots near 25th Street in the Electric Alley parking lots at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police found two men...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

UTA ski bus hits car parked illegally in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority is putting out a warning after a ski bus crashed into a car parked illegally over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday morning on the S-curve in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The car was too far into the road, over the white line, according to Carl Arky, spokesman for UTA.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested for DUI after pinning man with car on I-15

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected DUI driver is in police custody after hitting a stalled car on Interstate 15 Saturday evening. Utah Highway Patrol Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that a disabled vehicle was being worked on by the shoulder of I-15 near the southbound ramp from Beck Street at approximately 8 p.m.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after police say he shot his wife to end her pain

ROY, Utah — A 69-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of killing his wife. He told police his wife has been asking him to kill her for years because of back pain and nerve damage from a car accident 11 years ago, according to a jail booking affidavit.
ROY, UT
KSLTV

Idaho man killed in two-car crash

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a two-car crash in Bannock County, Idaho. The crash occurred near milepost 62 on Interstate 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m. According to a press release from Idaho State police, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

