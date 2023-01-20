Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Shooting at Salt Lake hotel wounds three, including man in wheelchair
SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel left two men in critical condition and a woman with minor injuries. Salt Lake police said it happened just after 2 a.m. at 230 W. 500 South. Police said several people were celebrating a...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Taylorsville police looking for 'dangerous and possibly armed' aggravated rape suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville officials are asking for the public to be on alert for a suspect in an aggravated rape case who is believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Christopher Browning, 45, is described as 6'1" tall, 255 pounds with a tattoo of an expletive across his...
KSLTV
Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday. Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to “chat” for a bit, but the student refused.
14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb, saved by SafeUT app
A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, taken to an Airbnb, and ultimately saved by the SafeUT app early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.
KSLTV
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
Park City Police seeking leads on stolen bear statue
A statue of a friendly coffee-drinking bear was stolen from its home in Park City, and police are looking for leads on who would commit such a crime.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
Utah man arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, claiming it was her request
A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in Roy, claiming she asked him to do so because she was in extreme pain.
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
ksl.com
4 arrested in drive-by shooting — including 14-year-old pregnant girl
SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers, including a 14-year-old pregnant girl, were taken into custody Saturday night after gang detectives said they saw them commit a drive-by shooting. About 10:30 p.m., detectives with the Salt Lake police gang unit reported witnessing the shooting about 10:30 p.m. near 500 N....
KSLTV
Jury trial begins for mom accused of causing her 6-year-old’s death over potty training
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The jury trial for a mom accused of child abuse and aggravated murder in causing the death of her son began Monday. Prosecutors said the alleged abuse was related to potty training. Reyna Flores-Rosales, 34, has been charged with three counts of child abuse, a...
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash in Bountiful injures 20-year-old; man transported by ambulance
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police on Tuesday morning confirmed a man was transported to the hospital after being involved in an auto pedestrian crash. The incident happened in the area of 500 West and 1500 South near the border of Woods Cross and Bountiful just before 7 a.m. The...
KSLTV
Ogden police investigating shooting near bars, two victims injured
OGDEN, Utah — Police say that Sunday morning’s shooting that sent two people to the hospital was an isolated incident. Ogden Police told KSL that they responded to calls of gunshots near 25th Street in the Electric Alley parking lots at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police found two men...
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
KSLTV
UTA ski bus hits car parked illegally in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority is putting out a warning after a ski bus crashed into a car parked illegally over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday morning on the S-curve in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The car was too far into the road, over the white line, according to Carl Arky, spokesman for UTA.
KSLTV
Man arrested for DUI after pinning man with car on I-15
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected DUI driver is in police custody after hitting a stalled car on Interstate 15 Saturday evening. Utah Highway Patrol Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that a disabled vehicle was being worked on by the shoulder of I-15 near the southbound ramp from Beck Street at approximately 8 p.m.
Multi-agency operation seizes 40 kilos of bath salts, $2.5 million in cash
A multi-agency operation led to a major drug trafficking investigation that turned up a large amount of illegal bath salts, as well as millions in cash in the Salt Lake City area.
KSLTV
Man arrested after police say he shot his wife to end her pain
ROY, Utah — A 69-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of killing his wife. He told police his wife has been asking him to kill her for years because of back pain and nerve damage from a car accident 11 years ago, according to a jail booking affidavit.
KSLTV
Idaho man killed in two-car crash
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a two-car crash in Bannock County, Idaho. The crash occurred near milepost 62 on Interstate 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m. According to a press release from Idaho State police, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound...
