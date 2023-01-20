Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland's murder.
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
bigislandnow.com
What events are happening at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in February?
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park features a variety of events in February, including a Hawaiian carving demonstration, talks about the rare and unique species and habitats the park protects, ranger-led programs and Kahuku coffee. All events are free, but park entrance fees may apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by the...
travelweekly.com
Hawaii events to add to your calendar
Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ...
Donated glasses in Hawaii changing lives around the world
While Hawaii is a small state, that does not stop the Hawaii Lions Clubs from impacting the lives of people around the world.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder
HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island, arrived at ʻIolani Palace in a hearse. It was greeted by a traditional Hawaiian wailing and a chanting of her lineage before being carried by members of a law enforcement honor guard up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Family spokesperson Caroline Witherspoon called the procession “extremely emotional,” saying, “The wailing — it was just beautiful. It just caused a visceral reaction for me. I started to cry.” The palace is America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but which now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa was the palace’s largest single benefactor, according to her publicists, and even paid its electricity bills for many years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
KITV.com
Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public corruption at OCCC under investigation following fireworks bust; two investigations underway
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani Palace for public viewing from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Her casket arrived around...
mauinow.com
$198,000 grant allows for launch of Native Hawaiian Owner-Builder project on Molokaʻi
Hawai‘i Community Lending announced grant awards totaling $1.3 million that aim to increase economic stability on Moloka‘i by helping the island’s native Hawaiian community to actualize affordable homeownership. A $198,000 grant was issued through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will match $1.1 million in funding from...
bigislandnow.com
Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding
U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
