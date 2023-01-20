The Metropolitan Police missed opportunities to protect a woman from her former husband in the years before he killed her with a crossbow, according to a report.Sana Muhammad, 35, was eight months’ pregnant when then 51-year-old Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo burst into her home and fired an arrow into her stomach in November 2018.Ms Muhammad suffered catastrophic internal injuries and died, but her unborn son was delivered by Caesarean section and survived.Unmathallegadoo, formerly a senior nurse at Newham General Hospital in east London, was convicted of murder in November 2019 and jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years.Ms Muhammad...

4 DAYS AGO