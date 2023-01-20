Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Woman left stranded after husband stops for toilet break and drives off 100 miles without her
One man will have a lot of making up to do after he left his wife stranded following a toilet break. Any relationship will have some arguments from time-to-time. But usually, you'd like to think that these problems can be overcome, and forgiveness can come over time. However, this man...
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Chilling details revealed about ‘happy’ couple after ‘wife shoots husband dead on Christmas Day leaving family in shock’
THE brother of a woman accused of shooting dead her husband on Christmas Day has spoken out after the alleged killing. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with the murder of David Wigglesworth, 57, after he was found dead at their apartment in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on Sunday night.
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Missing mom-of-three Ana Walshe’s husband Brian accused of ‘attempting to kill 4 or 5 people’ in wild new court docs
MISSING mom Ana Walshe's husband has been accused of trying to kill four or five people in newly released court documents. A friend of Brian's late father made horrific allegations against the admitted art crook during a cutthroat fight over his father's estate. Fred Pescatore, who was friends with Brian's...
Met Police ‘missed chances to protect woman killed by ex-husband with crossbow’
The Metropolitan Police missed opportunities to protect a woman from her former husband in the years before he killed her with a crossbow, according to a report.Sana Muhammad, 35, was eight months’ pregnant when then 51-year-old Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo burst into her home and fired an arrow into her stomach in November 2018.Ms Muhammad suffered catastrophic internal injuries and died, but her unborn son was delivered by Caesarean section and survived.Unmathallegadoo, formerly a senior nurse at Newham General Hospital in east London, was convicted of murder in November 2019 and jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years.Ms Muhammad...
Four show dogs missing after van stolen
The owners were in town for a dog show and briefly left their van running in a hotel parking lot. Someone jumped in and drove off with the dogs inside.
Driver hits NYPD officer while fleeing Bronx traffic stop, suspect at-large
A driver hit a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Officers pulled over a black Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation around 5:20 p.m. near East 173rd Street and Clay Avenue in Claremont.
