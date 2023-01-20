ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Met Police ‘missed chances to protect woman killed by ex-husband with crossbow’

The Metropolitan Police missed opportunities to protect a woman from her former husband in the years before he killed her with a crossbow, according to a report.Sana Muhammad, 35, was eight months’ pregnant when then 51-year-old Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo burst into her home and fired an arrow into her stomach in November 2018.Ms Muhammad suffered catastrophic internal injuries and died, but her unborn son was delivered by Caesarean section and survived.Unmathallegadoo, formerly a senior nurse at Newham General Hospital in east London, was convicted of murder in November 2019 and jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years.Ms Muhammad...
KGW

Four show dogs missing after van stolen

The owners were in town for a dog show and briefly left their van running in a hotel parking lot. Someone jumped in and drove off with the dogs inside.

