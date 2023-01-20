Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Riverwest senior housing vehicle break-ins, at least 21 hit
MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Frustrated residents at Locust Court woke up to windows...
WISN
Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car
MILWAUKEE — Five teens are in custody after afatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks other drivers to be mindful
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, driver 'did not have a license,' prosecutors say
Dejaun Johnson is charged in connection with the Jan. 17 crash near Sherman and Villard that killed Damarius McCray. Family told FOX6 McCray bought his car two days before the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Burnham crash; driver struck tree, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 near 35th and Burnham. Police say a motorist that was speeding lost control and collided with a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed in Milwaukee crash during pursuit, 5 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 47, died in a crash during a police pursuit on Sunday night, Jan. 22. Police said the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. near 10th and Center and involved a vehicle stolen in an armed robbery. The driver of that vehicle collided with a black vehicle...
WISN
1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody after armed robbery turns to pursuit, crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery Sunday near 6th and Clarke streets. Police said they started chasing the vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle near 11th and Center...
CBS 58
Brookfield PD: Suspects accused of stealing credit cards, charging more than $8K at Mayfair Mall
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing victims' credit cards and charging more than $8,000 between them. Authorities say the thefts occurred at Trader Joe's in Brookfield on Nov. 16. They say following the credit card...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-794 semi crash, traffic diverted at Van Buren
MILWAUKEE - A semitruck crash shut down eastbound Interstate 794 at Van Buren Street on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened around 12:05 p.m. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi tipped over where eastbound traffic turns south approaching the Hoan Bridge. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
wlip.com
Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland cellphone emergency alerts 'make sure people are informed'
HARTLAND, Wis. - A text alert from Hartland police helped a homeowner spot a wanted man in an unlikely place. It is rare that the Hartland Police Department sends out emergency alerts to the public. But last week, they sent two in just three days. "Both situations, we were talking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment. The fire was...
