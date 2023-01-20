Read full article on original website
Moab murders: Utah suspect's 'significant other' knew about slayings for months and kept quiet, police reveal
Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz had a 'significant other' who knew about the double shooting but did not come forward, police revealed Thursday.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
Athena Brownfield's caretaker appeared to post eerie Instagram photos after toddler's suspected murder
Alysia Adams, an Oklahoma caretaker charged in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared to post Instagram selfies after the toddler's death.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during the rampage.
Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police
Investigators believe they have recovered the body of LaDawn Rene Bloom from a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
Police identify remains of missing girl, arrest father
Since 2012, the remains of the small child found behind a mobile home in Alabama were known only as “Baby Jane Doe.” On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they have identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins and arrested her father as a suspect in her death.Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said they used DNA extracted from the remains and genetic genealogy to find the girl's family. The deceased girl was born in January 2006. Police identified the girl's father as Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., 50, and arrested him in Jacksonville, Florida, charging him with felony murder. Vickerstaff and...
Tennessee man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint, firing at police during car chase
Gary Ball, 35, faces a slew of charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and firing upon police during a car chase through Cocke County, Tennessee last month.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33
President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and...
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
Oregon woman held without bail after video shows her allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks
An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she allegedly pushed a child onto train tracks in Portland. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
