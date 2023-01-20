Read full article on original website
HannahGrace
4d ago
The employee had to have been absolutely terrified. Can fast food employees legally carry a weapon at work - and use it under such circumstances, to defend themselves?
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Related
Lawyers for the family of a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis say police beat him for 3 minutes like a 'human pinata'
Nichols, 29, was punched, kicked, and tasered over the three-minute "non-stop" beating, lawyers for his family said.
Woman robbed in front of security guard at Kroger, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers at a Memphis Kroger are on edge and concerned after a woman was attacked in the parking lot. It happened outside the store on Poplar Avenue at Kirby Parkway. Shoppers told FOX13 that they don’t feel comfortable shopping at night anymore. “We have a...
Man rams squad cars, takes police on chase in stolen Charger, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with flat tires in a stolen Dodge Charger smashed into several Memphis Police cars while trying to run from police at 10 miles per hour, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers noticed a black Dodge Charger with a license plate...
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
Tennessee Tribune
FBI Memphis Field Office Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Hope Clinic for Women Arson Investigation
The FBI Memphis Field Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for the arson of the Hope Clinic for Women at 1810 Hayes Street, Nashville, Tennessee, on June 30, 2022. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and...
Man arrested for murder, spits on cops during arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who shot another man to death at a Parkway Village grocery store spit on police when officers finally took him into custody, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 23-year-old Landon Quinton and another man approached two people outside of the Z...
Man killed in South Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis. On Jan. 21, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Simpson Avenue, off East McLemore Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at...
5 Memphis officers fired after Tyre Nichols investigation
The arrest of Nichols, 29, brought national scrutiny to the department and the city after the incident resulted in the man's hospitalization and eventual death.
One person dies after crash, car fire on Austin Peay, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning crash and car fire on Austin Peay Highway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The crash happened at the intersection of Austin Peay Highway and Jackson Avenue near I-40 around 6 a.m. FOX13 crews at the scene...
Attorneys liken Tyre Nichols’ arrest to Rodney King beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police officers beat motorist Tyre Nichols for three minutes, treating him like “a human piñata” in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King, attorneys for the family said Monday. Attorney...
5 Memphis police officers fired after traffic stop leads to hospitalization, death of Tyre Nichols
Five Memphis police officers were fired Friday after the chief said they violated department policies during a traffic stop in Tennessee this month that ended with the hospitalization and death of a 29-year-old man. An administrative investigation by the Memphis police found that the officers allegedly violated multiple policies, including...
Tyre Nichols investigation: What happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the release of footage showing the moments that Tyre Nichols was taken into custody. Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis said that video will be released once the internal investigation is complete. Ahead of that happening, the community and law enforcement are making arrangements. Ahead of […]
Memphis woman robs 2 men met on dating website at gunpoint with accomplice: police
A Memphis woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly robbed two men at her home while an accomplice held them at gunpoint. She also hacked their online accounts.
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
One killed in Collierville shooting, shooter detained, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police responded to a shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a home on Starlight Drive, off US-72. When officers arrived, the shooter was detained, police said. Police also said that the shooting was isolated to a residence...
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls release of teens charged with crashing stolen cars 'unacceptable'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the release of eight teens accused of crashing two stolen cars and running from police “unacceptable.”. This comes after ABC24 was told Wednesday the teens who had been arrested Monday were out of jail just two days after the incident.
Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
Suspect in Young Dolph murder released from Texas county jail, officials say
FORT WORTH, Tex. — A suspect in Young Dolph’s murder was released from a Texas county jail. Shundale Barnett was arrested in connection with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, back in early Jan. 2022 at an Indiana gas station, along with accused killer Justin Johnson. U.S....
Fox News
942K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 9