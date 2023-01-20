ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

HannahGrace
4d ago

The employee had to have been absolutely terrified. Can fast food employees legally carry a weapon at work - and use it under such circumstances, to defend themselves?

WREG

One dead in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAVY News 10

Tyre Nichols investigation: What happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the release of footage showing the moments that Tyre Nichols was taken into custody. Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis said that video will be released once the internal investigation is complete. Ahead of that happening, the community and law enforcement are making arrangements. Ahead of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAVY News 10

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
