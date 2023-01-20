Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Related
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of assaulting EMS workers, jumping from ambulance in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who was being transported to the hospital in Nicholas County is accused of assaulting EMS workers and jumping out of the back of an ambulance, court records said. Mavin Timothy Campbell, 48, is accused of kicking and attempting to bite three EMS...
wchstv.com
Deputies seeking public's help after military grave sites vandalized in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help after they said more than a dozen military grave sites were vandalized in Fayette County. At least 13 bronze military grave site markers were removed and stolen from a cemetery in Page, West Virginia, earlier this month, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTV
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
BECKLEY/ JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offered new details Monday regarding the turn of events that led to the death of a man in Summers County. According to the complaint, officers were originally called to Streeter Creek in Summers County...
Oak Hill man sentenced to prison for abusing infant child
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, announced on Monday, January 23, 2023, an Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison for the felony offense of abusing an infant. Carson L. Blankenship, age 21 of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Chief Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr., to two to […]
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
UPDATE 1:30 p.m. January 24, 2023: According to officials from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Dwayne Palmer has been found safely. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, […]
wchstv.com
Gov. Justice plans income tax plan town halls in Parkersburg, Beckley area and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax passing the House of Delegates and sitting in the Senate, where it faces a chillier reception, the governor is taking his show on the road to promote the measure’s merits.
wfxrtv.com
Salem PD asks for help identifying two people in shoplifting investigation
SALEM, Va, (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shoplifting incident at a Salem business. Anyone who might know this pair or has additional information about the incident is asked to call Officer Womack at 540-375-3083.
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
Monroe County schools on lockdown after weapon found
MONROE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lockdown was issued after a student brought a weapon on campus. This morning it was reported that a student had a weapon on the campus of the Monroe County Technical Center. A lockdown was immediately called for the Technical Center and James Monroe. The student is in custody of law enforcement and the situation is being investigated.
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
String of break-ins reported in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Pannell with the Beckley Police Department confirmed a series of break-ins occurred in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and early Thursday, January 19, 2023. Four local establishments suffered losses due to multiple breaking and entering cases. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. King Tut Drive In, Hairmaxx, Mad […]
wchsnetwork.com
Montgomery police recover body in Kanawha River
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Police in Montgomery are checking missing persons reports after a body was recovered from the Kanawha River Friday morning. The body was spotted and recovered at around 10:30 a.m. near the Tech Marina. The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a...
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. According to court documents, James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, started speaking with an individual on Facebook he believed to be a 9-year-old girl in December 2021. He admitted to investigators that he discussed sexually explicit topics with the […]
Medical providers say response to Southern Regional Jail was a team effort
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The director of operations at JanCare Ambulance said multiple agencies worked together on Sunday night to get care for seven inmates who reportedly overdosed at Southern Regional Jail. Jail medical staff gave initial treatment to the inmates, then made a series of calls to Raleigh County 911 over a two-and-a-half hour […]
WSLS
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing woman
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The search continues Friday for the body of a missing woman who the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says was murdered and then dumped in the New River. The body of her boyfriend, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas, who deputies say was shot and killed, was recovered...
Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors retire
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors have retired after many years with the clinic. Dr. Richard Wisman, a physician at the ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic, retired after 42 years in practice and Dr. Syed Zahir, an orthopedic surgeon, retired after 51 years with ARH. After more than four decades in practice, […]
Attorney says inmates’ addiction treatment at SRJ is inadequate
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley attorney wants the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to ensure patients get treated for substance use disorder while they are at Southern Regional Jail. Robert Dunlap, who has a class action civil suit pending against the jail on behalf of clients, claimed a number of inmates need […]
Tractor trailer stuck resulting in Summers County road closure
TALCOTT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tractor trailer has become stuck in the road in the Summers County area, resulting in the closure of said road on one side for an indeterminate period. Mike Gore of the Summers County Commission announced the development early Thursday morning, informing the public that...
Comments / 0