Lindside, WV

WVNS

Oak Hill man sentenced to prison for abusing infant child

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, announced on Monday, January 23, 2023, an Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison for the felony offense of abusing an infant. Carson L. Blankenship, age 21 of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Chief Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr., to two to […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. January 24, 2023: According to officials from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Dwayne Palmer has been found safely. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

Monroe County schools on lockdown after weapon found

MONROE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lockdown was issued after a student brought a weapon on campus. This morning it was reported that a student had a weapon on the campus of the Monroe County Technical Center. A lockdown was immediately called for the Technical Center and James Monroe. The student is in custody of law enforcement and the situation is being investigated.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

Break-in at King-Tut Drive In

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

String of break-ins reported in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Pannell with the Beckley Police Department confirmed a series of break-ins occurred in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and early Thursday, January 19, 2023. Four local establishments suffered losses due to multiple breaking and entering cases. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. King Tut Drive In, Hairmaxx, Mad […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Montgomery police recover body in Kanawha River

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Police in Montgomery are checking missing persons reports after a body was recovered from the Kanawha River Friday morning. The body was spotted and recovered at around 10:30 a.m. near the Tech Marina. The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a...
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. According to court documents, James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, started speaking with an individual on Facebook he believed to be a 9-year-old girl in December 2021. He admitted to investigators that he discussed sexually explicit topics with the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors retire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors have retired after many years with the clinic. Dr. Richard Wisman, a physician at the ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic, retired after 42 years in practice and Dr. Syed Zahir, an orthopedic surgeon, retired after 51 years with ARH. After more than four decades in practice, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Attorney says inmates’ addiction treatment at SRJ is inadequate

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley attorney wants the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to ensure patients get treated for substance use disorder while they are at Southern Regional Jail. Robert Dunlap, who has a class action civil suit pending against the jail on behalf of clients, claimed a number of inmates need […]
BECKLEY, WV

