GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Central Nebraska Home Show took place at Fonner Park over the weekend. The event showcases anything and everything that has to do with homes. Panel experts talked about the pitfalls that can come with building a home and how to avoid getting deeper into them. Experts say planning the process is the biggest thing that people don’t account for and can lead to a deeper slip into a pitfall.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO