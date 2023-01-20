Read full article on original website
Related
No. 16 Lopers win another thriller 55-51
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 16th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team got 14 points and 10 rebounds from both Klaire Kirsch and Shiloh McCool to get past Washburn, 55-51, Saturday afternoon in Topeka. Thanks to the snowstorm and a rare Wednesday night game, the...
Lopers Go 1-2 at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team beat No. 23 Western Colorado, 23-16, and fell to both No. 17 Northern State, 22-20, and No. 8 Adams State, 21-18, Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. This was day two of the...
UNK falls to Washburn
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Tyler Nelson scored a career-high 25 points and last second three didn't fall for Nebraska Kearney as the Washburn Ichabods posted a 65-62 win Saturday evening in Topeka. This was the only meeting this year between WU (8-9,...
Learning Curve: Explore Program provides unique experiences
KEARNEY, Neb. — Giving students the opportunity to explore new avenues, and creating different paths to a possible career is the goal of a program at Kearney Public Schools. Kris Grassmeyer with Horizon Middle Schools has more.
Stuhr Museum earns its place among nation's best through accreditation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Stuhr Museum earns its place among the nation's top museums, among just nine Nebraska museums to be nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). “That's huge for us. Accreditation is the backbone of a museum,” said Chris Hochstetler, executive director. He said...
Avoiding pitfalls with home projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Central Nebraska Home Show took place at Fonner Park over the weekend. The event showcases anything and everything that has to do with homes. Panel experts talked about the pitfalls that can come with building a home and how to avoid getting deeper into them. Experts say planning the process is the biggest thing that people don’t account for and can lead to a deeper slip into a pitfall.
Police continue to follow leads about missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. — Aurora police say they are still attempting to find Robert and Loveda Proctor, who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Chief Paul Graham said the last confirmed sighting of the Proctors was that they were eastbound from Giltner on Highway 6 the night of January 11.
