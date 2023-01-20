20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
The Woodbridge family first reported Jose missing on December 21. They held a vigil for him earlier this month. Now police say he was killed during a drug deal with a 17-year-old.PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Virginia family, friends pray for safe return of missing 20-year-old father
Prince William County Police say the two men took Jose’s body and disposed of it in Prince George’s County.
The two suspects are now facing robbery and murder charges.
