20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.

The Woodbridge family first reported Jose missing on December 21. They held a vigil for him earlier this month. Now police say he was killed during a drug deal with a 17-year-old.

Prince William County Police say the two men took Jose’s body and disposed of it in Prince George’s County.

The two suspects are now facing robbery and murder charges.

