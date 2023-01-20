ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago mayoral candidates debate with less than month to Election Day

By Jenna Barnes, Erik Runge
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — With a little more than a month until Election Day , all nine candidates for Chicago mayor took the stage for a debate Thursday evening.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot often tried to draw a distinction between herself and the other candidates, accusing the others of spouting soundbites and saying she is the only one doing the work as the current mayor.

The debate was hosted by ABC 7 in partnership with the League of Women Voters and Univision.

The candidates tackled issues like attracting business and improving transportation.

Most issues found their way back to public safety and how these candidates vow to make Chicago safer.

They were also asked what they would do to help keep the Chicago Bears in the city.

