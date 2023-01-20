Jaelen House name to player of the year watch list
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos men basketball team has been in the national spotlight for much of this season. Now, senior guard Jaelen House has gotten some recognition.
On Thursday, it was announced that House has been named to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list ; one of only 50 players in the county.
After 19 games, House has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.89 steals (2nd nationally) per game. House is also the only player in the country with at least 50 steals and 50 blocks this season.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
- Albuquerque: Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
- New Mexico: Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
At the conclusion of the season, the winner of the award will be announced at 2023 Final Four. All division I players remain eligible for the award, however, the watch list highlights the top candidates selected by the USBWA board.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0