Chicopee, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield boys win, girls fall in latest swim meet

WESTFIELD – While the Westfield swim team is overjoyed at being back in their home pool, it now puts them in the unenviable position of competing in five meets in eight days. “It is a very difficult and disruptive situation,” Westfield swim coach Tom Lewis said. “While the meet...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ludlow hockey overwhelms Southwick, 12-3

WESTFIELD – The Southwick boys ice hockey team may have felt like it got run over a Zamboni in their latest game, but in fact, the Rams skated into a buzzsaw. Ludlow scored the game’s first six goals, exploding for four first period goals en route to a convincing 12-3 win over Southwick January 20 at Amelia Park Arena.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday

A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee continues in woods, ponds

It has been two weeks since Brittany Tee was last seen or heard from and police are still searching for clues as to her whereabouts. Tee, 35, of Brookfield, went missing on Jan. 10 and law enforcement said the search will resume Tuesday morning in the wooded area near Tee’s home. State police dive teams will search several ponds in the rural Worcester County area, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio.
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Amherst sells for $410,000

Margaret Wilson stayton and Thomas Wilson stayton bought the property at 500 West Street, Amherst, from Fahad Alroumi on Jan. 5, 2023, for $410,000 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 7,665-square-foot lot. Additional units...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $380,000 in Granby

Harold Chua acquired the property at 144 Carver Street, Granby, from Thaddeus J Est Sawicki on Dec. 14, 2022. The $380,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.8-acre lot. Real Estate Wire is...
GRANBY, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000

Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in South Hadley for $340,000

Daniel Elias and Cortes Oliveira bought the property at 11 Central Avenue, South Hadley, from Cecilia A Hripak and Gerald F Hripak on Jan. 3, 2023, for $340,000 which represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Man fatally shot in Springfield Indian Orchard neighborhood Saturday

A man was fatally shot in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 2:05 a.m. police responded to a report of an individual injured in a shooting around the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, the official stated. Once police arrived on the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene and rushed to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Community Policy