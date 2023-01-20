Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Boys Basketball Snapshot: Mount Everett, Ludlow teams to watch in Tri-County North
Boys Basketball Snapshot: Springfield Central tops Valley League, Northampton, Putnam in hot pursuit
Boys Basketball Snapshot: Longmeadow & Springfield International boast perfect records in the Valley Wheel
Westfield boys win, girls fall in latest swim meet
WESTFIELD – While the Westfield swim team is overjoyed at being back in their home pool, it now puts them in the unenviable position of competing in five meets in eight days. “It is a very difficult and disruptive situation,” Westfield swim coach Tom Lewis said. “While the meet...
Ludlow hockey overwhelms Southwick, 12-3
WESTFIELD – The Southwick boys ice hockey team may have felt like it got run over a Zamboni in their latest game, but in fact, the Rams skated into a buzzsaw. Ludlow scored the game’s first six goals, exploding for four first period goals en route to a convincing 12-3 win over Southwick January 20 at Amelia Park Arena.
Wilbraham’s Minnechaug Regional broken lights scheduled to be fixed in February
The lights will go out at Minnechaug Regional High School, just not right away. John Provost, the superintendent of Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, said in an email Monday that a software installation that will allow the lights to be turned off is scheduled for February vacation. February vacation is scheduled...
2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday
A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $531,000
Pamela Kennedy and Kevin Bruyneel acquired the property at 35 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Richard P Bangham and Deborah K Bangham on Jan. 3, 2023, for $531,000 which works out to $275 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee continues in woods, ponds
It has been two weeks since Brittany Tee was last seen or heard from and police are still searching for clues as to her whereabouts. Tee, 35, of Brookfield, went missing on Jan. 10 and law enforcement said the search will resume Tuesday morning in the wooded area near Tee’s home. State police dive teams will search several ponds in the rural Worcester County area, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio.
Single family residence sells for $533,900 in South Hadley
Michael Stephens and Dorick Digenti bought the property at 8 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Nov. 15, 2022, for $533,900 which works out to $269 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 30 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,789-square-foot home on Chauncey Walker Street in Belchertown that sold for $330,000.
Condominium in Amherst sells for $410,000
Margaret Wilson stayton and Thomas Wilson stayton bought the property at 500 West Street, Amherst, from Fahad Alroumi on Jan. 5, 2023, for $410,000 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 7,665-square-foot lot. Additional units...
Single-family home sells for $380,000 in Granby
Harold Chua acquired the property at 144 Carver Street, Granby, from Thaddeus J Est Sawicki on Dec. 14, 2022. The $380,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.8-acre lot. Real Estate Wire is...
College of the Holy Cross names Elliott Visconsi as new dean, provost
College of the Holy Cross in Worcester will appoint alum Elliott Visconsi as its new provost and dean, the college announced Tuesday. Visconsi, who will start July 1, will succeed Margaret Freije, who served in the position from 2014 to 2022, and Ann Marie Leshkowich, who has served as interim provost since July 1, 2022.
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000
Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Single-family house sells in South Hadley for $340,000
Daniel Elias and Cortes Oliveira bought the property at 11 Central Avenue, South Hadley, from Cecilia A Hripak and Gerald F Hripak on Jan. 3, 2023, for $340,000 which represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
Missing woman Brittany Tee: No evidence found in search of Brookfield waters, police say
A search of bodies of water in Brookfield Tuesday related to the disappearance of Brittany Tee, a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for two weeks, did not yield any evidence, police said. “Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence connected to her disappearance was located,” Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday in...
Man fatally shot in Springfield Indian Orchard neighborhood Saturday
A man was fatally shot in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 2:05 a.m. police responded to a report of an individual injured in a shooting around the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, the official stated. Once police arrived on the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene and rushed to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
As student numbers dwindle, Paulo Freire Charter School in Chicopee surrenders charter
CHICOPEE — The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously voted Tuesday to accept the surrendered charter from the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School. The Chicopee-based charter school that infused themes of social justice throughout its curriculum will close its doors by June 303. The vote came after...
Greenfield calls for more passenger rail to Boston as commission mulls how to get the trains rolling
GREENFIELD — As the fire chief in rural Hawley, it drives Gregory Cox nuts when he looks over and sees a driver fiddling with a phone, sending a text or email or fumbling to dial a number as they hurtle along Route 2. “But they might not have a...
