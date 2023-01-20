It has been two weeks since Brittany Tee was last seen or heard from and police are still searching for clues as to her whereabouts. Tee, 35, of Brookfield, went missing on Jan. 10 and law enforcement said the search will resume Tuesday morning in the wooded area near Tee’s home. State police dive teams will search several ponds in the rural Worcester County area, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio.

BROOKFIELD, MA