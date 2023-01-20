Read full article on original website
Four takeaways as Celtics fall 113-98 to Magic, see 9-game win streak snapped
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Celtics have found their Kryptonite in the form of the young Magic as they lost 113-98 on Monday at Amway Center. That’s the third time in four games the Celtics fell to the Magic this season as the two teams completed their season series.
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown among five players ruled out for Tuesday’s game against Heat
The Celtics will be without three starters on Tuesday night as they face the Miami Heat in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that they will be without Jaylen Brown (adductor injury management), Al Horford (low back stiffness), Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons), and Marcus Smart (sprained ankle) for the contest. Danilo Gallinari also remains out amid his recovery from a torn ACL.
Celtics’ Payton Pritchard on being 6-foot-1 white American guard: ‘A lot of us aren’t there’
TORONTO — With the Celtics down multiple starters and still trying to pull off the win over the Raptors, they needed a spark. That’s when Payton Pritchard took on the call as he played virtually the entire fourth quarter. It wasn’t a picture-perfect effort, but Pritchard was still...
Payton Pritchard shows Celtics why he should be off trade market in win over Raptors | Brian Robb
Payton Pritchard got his first chance at playing crunch time minutes this season for the Celtics on Saturday night and did not disappoint. The 6-foot-1 guard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the eventual game-winning 3 to help rally the Celtics to a 106-104 win over the Raptors.
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star out for Heat game because of recent heavy minutes
MIAMI — While Jaylen Brown has played in the past three games since coming back from adductor tightness, the Celtics are being cautious with their star. Brown was listed as out for Tuesday’s game against the Heat because of right adductor injury management. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Celtics trade rumors: Willy Hernangomez drawing interest as center insurance for Boston (report)
The Celtics traded away one Hernangomez brother last season but may have an interest in acquiring his brother. A new report from EuroHoops indicates that Willy Hernangomez is on the trade radar of Boston and the Miami Heat as both teams look to upgrade their depth at the center position.
Jayson Tatum explains bizarre third quarter exit in Celtics’ loss to Magic
The Celtics got a bit of a scare on Monday night when All-Star Jayson Tatum left Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic abruptly after giving a foul midway through the third quarter. The forward was grimacing and grabbing at his midsection as he left the floor and headed straight to the locker room with team trainers.
Celtics vs. Heat: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be incredibly shorthanded on Tuesday night as they wrap up their three-game road trip against the Heat in Miami. The team has ruled out three starters along with Malcolm Brogdon for the matchup as Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will all sit out due to injury. Boston will be coming off a loss to the Magic on Monday night but will have Robert Williams back in the lineup. Miami is looking to even the season series at 2-2 with a victory against Boston.
Why Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was ‘really happy’ for Jonathan Isaac’s return
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jonathan Isaac made his NBA return for the first time in more than 900 days, and the Celtics were right there to witness the standing ovation the big man received from the Amway Center crowd. Isaac wanted to guard Jayson Tatum on his first possession back — and the two have plenty of connections.
Marcus Smart injury: Celtics guard hopes to return in 1-2 weeks from ankle sprain
MIAMI — Marcus Smart said there isn’t a specific timeline on when he’ll return from his sprained ankle as he takes the injury day-by-day. But the Celtics guard said he hopes to be back on the floor in a “week or two.”. But with the Celtics...
Bruins vs. Canadiens game: How to watch free NHL hockey on Tuesday
The Boston Bruins will begin a five-game road trip on Tuesday when they face the Montreal Canadiens. The game will be at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play as well as NESN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so with an ESPN+ subscription or fuboTV subscription. FuboTV offers a free trial and ESPN+ subscriptions start at $9.99 a month.
