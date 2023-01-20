The Celtics will be incredibly shorthanded on Tuesday night as they wrap up their three-game road trip against the Heat in Miami. The team has ruled out three starters along with Malcolm Brogdon for the matchup as Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will all sit out due to injury. Boston will be coming off a loss to the Magic on Monday night but will have Robert Williams back in the lineup. Miami is looking to even the season series at 2-2 with a victory against Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO