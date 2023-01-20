Girls Basketball: West Essex Beats Bloomfield, 46-37

BLOOMFIELD, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team edged away in the final quarter to close out a 46-37 victory over Bloomfield on Thursday.

Jordan Cohen finished with 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists for West Essex (9-4), which outscored the Bengals, 15-8, in the fourth quarter.

Olivia Weiss collected 10 points and eight rebounds and Sasha Resnick grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with five points for the Lady Knights.



