Bloomfield, NJ

Girls Basketball: West Essex Beats Bloomfield, 46-37

 4 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team edged away in the final quarter to close out a 46-37 victory over Bloomfield on Thursday.

Jordan Cohen finished with 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists for West Essex (9-4), which outscored the Bengals, 15-8, in the fourth quarter.

Olivia Weiss collected 10 points and eight rebounds and Sasha Resnick grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with five points for the Lady Knights.

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Morristown Falls to West Morris; 54-48

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School boys basketball team fell to West Morris, 54-48, on Monday, Jan. 23. The Colonials outscored the Wolfpack 19-4 in the third quarter. Zion Baitey had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Morristown, and Finn Rodgers and Christian Clark-Stokes each scored 11 points. Eli Stoute and Jack Leonard combined for 27 points for West Morris, and Matt Mancini grabbed 13 rebounds. Morristown lost its fifth game in a row and will now travel to face Sparta on Wednesday January 25. Game time is 7pm.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Montville's Three-Pointers Drive Win over Roxbury

MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville's three point shooting proved to be the deciding factor in a 66-53 win against the Roxbury Gaels boys basketball team on Monday night.  The Gaels traveled to Montville to take on the 3-8 Mustangs. It was the second time the team's faced-off in two days, a contest that came on the heels of Roxbury's 64-58 victory on Jan. 21. Monday night's game was back and forth throughout, with the Mustangs eventually pulling away to a 10-point lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter, a gap the Gaels could not close.  Montville's John Guy Kobilarcik put on a clinic just by himself, making five three-pointers...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 24 Points, Morton 17 as Chatham Boys Basketball Earns 'Ugly' 11th Straight Win, 64-54 vs. Mount Olive

CHATHAM, NJ -- Senior guard Danny Morton joked that he was going to turn the lights on when he got home and shoot some free throws outside after Chatham had scored a 64-54 boys basketball win vs. Mount Olive on Monday night. The Cougars were able to laugh off the "ugly" parts of their game - which included 60% accuracy from the foul line - as they posted their 11th straight win behind a game-high 24 points from Ryan Leskauskas and 17 points provided by Morton. Ryan Leskauskas and Danny Morton talk about the win Chatham (12-2) moved to a 9-2 lead from...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Madison Dominates Again to Stay Hot

MADISON, NJ – The Madison Dodgers routed the Boonton Bombers 88-51 winning for the 9th time in 10 games.  Madison came out firing right away getting out to a 10-4 lead before Boonton called a timeout just a shy of the halfway mark of the first quarter. That intermission did little to stop the early hot hand of the Dodgers as they would go on an 8-0 run in the two minutes immediately following to open up an 18-4 lead. Madison would end the quarter on a 11-4 run and led 21-8 after one.  In the second quarter Madison continued to catch...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Just Cheer': Bloomfield High Cheerleaders Capture a Title at Montville High

The athleticism which comes from being a high school cheerleader can sometimes be overlooked. And it shouldn't. Most of the routines the cheerleaders perform during an athletic event requires skill and tremendous conditioning. At Bloomfield High, a talented group of cheerleaders is led by the team's coach, Danielle Christiano. And recently, Christiano's team was victorious in an intermediate small all-music division at the 23rd annual 'Just Cheer' Competition, at Montville High School. It's been a good winter campaign for the Bengals. The team, after a good fall campaign cheering for the football team and competing in the wildly popular 'Cheer For a Cure', has...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Indoor Track Wins Morris County Relay Championships

RANDOLPH, NJ- Randolph Varsity Girls Indoor Track won first overall in the Morris County Relay Championships held at Drew University on Tuesday, Jan. 3. "It has been three years since the Randolph girls track and field team has brought home a county championship, and we have our coach, Kevin Higgins, to thank for it," runner Jadyn Lorent said. "The comradery and trust that has been established between us is unparalleled, and even on and off day, we still support and cheer for one another." The meet began with seniors Ariyana Jackson, Julia Nitulescu, Kenidi Lewis and sophomore Gabby Ball taking second place...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Swimming: Summit Reaches Podium at UCTs with Runner-Up Finish

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The Westfield boys swim team repeated as Union County champions with an impressive performance, outdistancing second place Summit by more than 130 points. Colin Kavanagh led off the winning medley relay for Westfield and finished first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Owen Waibel was also on the medley relay, won individual events in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and anchored the 200 freestyle relay, earning him four victories on the day. "Winning this championship as a senior feels great," Kavanagh told TAPinto. "It's my last year. For all of the seniors, it's exciting for us to...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming: Bayonne Outscores Dickinson in Both Girls' and Boys' Competition

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne girls' and boys' swim teams swept Dickinson on Monday, with the girls winning, 108-49, and the boys prevailing, 113-54. For the girls: 200 MR: Anisa Matos, Alexandra Nozhenko, Marissa Losonczy, Isabella Lubczenko, 2:20.94 200 Free: Alexandra Nozhenko. 2:25.89 200 IM: Marissa Losonczy, 2:44.85     100 Fly: Anisa Matos, 1:26.84     100 Free: Alexandra Nozhenko, 1:05.34 500 Free: Natalie Ramos, 7:10.56     200 FR: Marissa Losonczy, Isabella Lubczenko, Anisa Matos, Alexandra Nozhenko, 2:09.36 100 Back: Marissa Losonczy, 1:29.47         400 FR: Arianna Torres, Giselle Rosales, Anisa Matos, Natalie Ramos, 5:06.45     For the boys: 200 MR: Christopher Cena, Luis Collazo, Michal Drozd, Andrew Russo, 2:12.91 200 Free: Michal Drozd, 2:13.37 50 Free: Michal Drozd, 26.58     100 Free: Christopher Cena, 1:03.67     500 Free: Youssef Hassan, 7:09.31 200 FR: Michal Drozd, Andrew Russo, Robert Ochoa, Christopher Cena, 1:50.97    
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Swimming: Kent Place Defeats Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 92-78

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ - In their first meet after the Union County championships, Scotch Plains-Fanwood didn't have enough to overtake Kent Place, which won, 92-78, at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lizzie Washburn of Kent Place, who was the champion at the Union County tournament in the 100 butterfly on Sunday, won the 100 fly and the 200 IM on Tuesday. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, giving her four victories for the afternoon. Scotch Plains-Fanwood's Billie Sherratt won the 200 freestyle, for which she is this year's Union County champion, and the...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Top Talent on Display at the Passaic County Swimming Championships in Wayne

WAYNE, NJ – In mid-January each year, the winter high school sports teams compete in a myriad of tournaments and events. This Saturday the boys and girls swim teams from Passaic County schools came to Wayne and the pool at Passaic County Tech for the County Meet of Champions. At the end of the day, it was the hosts that took home both championships. For the girls, Passaic Tech scored 400 points. In second place was Wayne Hills, 3rd Lakeland/West Milford with 253 points and Wayne Valley took 4th place. The Wayne Hills girls dove into the tournament with high hopes, sporting...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seton Hall Athletics Launches Family Four Pack Offer for Men’s Basketball Home Games at Prudential Center

The Seton Hall Athletics ticket office has launched a Family Four Pack ticket offer that applies to four Seton Hall men's basketball games during the month of February. All four games take place at Prudential Center, conveniently located in Newark, N.J. The package includes four tickets to a game and a $25 concession stand voucher all for just $125. Fans interested in watching this dynamic and gritty Pirates team compete for a BIG EAST championship can choose one or multiple games from these available dates: Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. DePaul (12 p.m.), Wednesday, Feb. 8 vs. Creighton (6:30 p.m.), Tuesday, Feb. 14 vs....
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Defense Shuts Down New Milford

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Anthony Peterson and Jack Baker each scored 16 points as Hasbrouck Heights defeated New Milford, 61-38 in a NJIC non-divisional basketball game on Monday night in Hasbrouck Heights.  Hasbrouck Heights improved to 12-4 on the season, while New Milford fell to 6-8. The Aviators jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of one quarter and then clamped down on the New Milford offense, outscoring the Knights 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 35-12 lead into intermission. New Milford's offense go untracked in the third quarter, outscoring the Aviators 18-15, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the deficit. Caden DeRosa and Evan Werner each scored eight points for Hasbrouck Heights.  Vincent Arroyo scored 16 to lead New Milford. New Milford (6-8) 5 7 18 8 38 Hasbrouck Heights (12-4) 12 23 15 11 61             New Milford 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 0 0 0   Vincent Arroyo 5 2 0 16   John Giannoulis 1 0 0 2   Amaurys Beato 3 1 0 9   Wilburt Rodriguez 1 0 0 2   Luis Placido 2 1 2 9   Totals: 12 4 2 38               Hasbrouck Heights  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 1 2 0 8   Mike Canavatchel 0 0 0 0   Caden DeRosa 1 2 0 8   Shane Ike 0 0 4 4   Joey Formisano 1 0 1 3   Jack Baker 7 0 2 16   Josh Rodriguez 0 2 0 6   Anthony Peterson 4 1 5 16   Totals: 14 7 12 61  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball; Madison Shuts Down Roxbury; 59-28

MADISON, NJ -  Madison Girls Basketball hosted Roxbury on Monday January 23 and won big. The Dodgers defeated Roxbury 59-28. Charlotte Tuhy led the Dodgers with 24 points on the day including 3 3-pointers. Adding to the win were Alex Reigle with 10 points, Erin Kleiven with six points, Gwen Tuhy with five, Gabby Mariani and Beau  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulations to this week's Athletes of the Week, Hope Williams and Shane Kanterman.  Hope is a junior on the varsity bowling team. She had a cumulative total of 962 at the Union County Tournament last week, placing fourth overall in the County Individual Tournament.    Shane is a senior on the varsity wrestling team. He is the 190-pound Union County Champion and helped lead the Cougars to their eighth straight Union County title.   TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Photos - Snowflake Showdown

SOMERS, N.Y. - Somers cheerleading had a great showing at the Snowflake Showdown! Competing at Mahopac High School on Jan. 14, the squad took second place in the large school/small team division.
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

1987 W. Orange Swim Champion Meets a Coach at Son’s Competition & Discovers He Still Holds a Record

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School alumni James Paul "JP" McChesney competed on the swimming team and recently found out that no one has broken his 1987 50 freestyle swimming record. His sister Mary shared, “We grew up in West Orange, and we played sports and loved living there.”  James’ three children swim on their high school and college teams, respectively. McChesney was at his son’s Meet of Champions when a West Orange High School (WOHS) coach recognized his last name and approached James. Mary reported, “The coach found my brother and the kids and told James that no one...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

